Here’s what life is like in Rikers Island, where Harvey Weinstein is set to go as he awaits sentencing for his rape conviction

Harvey Weinstein will become inmate No. 06581138Z when he arrives at Rikers Island, where he will stay until his sentencing.

He’ll likely stay in the medical unit, according to The New York Times.

The medical facility where his lawyers have requested he stay – North Infirmary Command – offers extra protection for inmates, while also giving them extra benefits like larger rooms and TVs.

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape on Monday, and as he awaits his sentencing he will be housed at Rikers Island, a notorious, violence-plagued prison in New York City.

Weinstein had started the day with a cushy breakfast meeting at the Four Seasons hotel. But by Monday afternoon, he was on his way to Rikers, following a conviction of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act. Weinstein was rerouted to Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital after complaining of chest pain.

But soon, he’ll head to Rikers Island as inmate No. 06581138Z, where he’ll likely stay in the medical unit, according to The New York Times.

The medical facility where his lawyers have requested he stay – North Infirmary Command – holds inmates who need extra protection.

His room in the medical facility could be a private double-sized room, with a TV, shower, bathroom, and maybe even a telephone.

There’s a chance Weinstein will never actually mix with the general population at Rikers Island, The Times said.

He’ll stay at Rikers until at least his sentencing, when he’ll be assigned to another prison in upstate New York.

While Insider couldn’t obtain any photos of the North Infirmary Command, several images of the general prison facility are available. Here’s what life is like inside Rikers Island.

Rikers Island’s main building went up in 1932, and the facility now houses about 7,000 inmates. It once housed more than 20,000.

Tupac Shakur, Sid Vicious, Lil Wayne, and other celebrities have been housed at the notorious prison.

The New York facility, which is the city’s largest jail, has faced decades of criticism over reports of violence, poor living conditions, and abuse.

In 2014, the Department of Justice released a 79-page report that found “a pattern and practice of conduct at Rikers that violates the constitutional rights of adolescent inmates.” The report noted that young inmates endured “serious physical harm from the rampant use of unnecessary and excess force by DOC staff” and also suffered from violence inflicted by fellow inmates.

Former adult Rikers Island inmates have called the facility “hell on earth,” cockroach-infested, and filthy.

In 2019, there were 69.5 violent incidents for every 1,000 people in jail, according to Politico. Also in 2019, Inmate assaults against staff increased and staff force against inmates increased.

Weinstein is likely being housed in a medical facility — North Infirmary Command — instead of in the prison’s general population area.

North Infirmary Command houses inmates that may need extra protection from the general population, like celebrities, rape victims, and transgender people.

“It’s like a little hotel, like your own little apartment,” one former official told The New York Times. “You have everything you need. It’s very isolated. It’s a way to guarantee his safety.”

The North Infirmary Command houses about 10 cells on a block instead of the normal 30 in a typical Rikers wing.

There are two types of housing areas areas in North Infirmary Command: bunk rooms with about 40 patients, and private cells.

While normal cells at Rikers are pretty basic, private cells in the medical facility are often double-sized, have TVs, showers, bathrooms, and sometimes even a phone.

Protest marches have been going on for years calling for Rikers Island to be closed over poor living conditions in the general population areas.

Inmates say solitary confinement at Rikers is brutal, and experts have said those held in such spaces have a higher risk of committing self-harm.

Kalief Browder was 16 when he was arrested for stealing a backpack in 2010. Unable to make bail, Browder was left to languish on Riker’s while he awaited his trial. Browder spent three years on the island – two of them in solitary confinement where he was locked in a cell for 23 hours a day. In 2015, two years after he was released, Browder committed suicide.

His death prompted a public outcry and forced the prison to reevaluate its solitary confinement policy. That same year, prison officials said they would stop putting inmates under the age of 22 in solitary confinement.

The practice

Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed in 2017 to close Rikers Island within the decade because of violence and neglect issues. New York City approved the plan in 2019.

In its place, the city plans to be several correctional facilities across Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

The city has said Rikers will be fully closed by 2026.

