Haylie Duff says her 4-year-old daughter Ryan is the best birthday gift she’s ever received and 12 more things you probably didn’t know

Haylie Duff is an actress, singer, author, and creator of the women and children’s brand Little Moon Society.

She answered some rapid-fire questions for Insider about the most recent show she binge-watched (NBC’s “Good Girls”), the best birthday gift she ever received (her first child named Ryan), her partnership with Nonni’s Dip and Donate campaign to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), and more.

The 35-year-old star, who’s a mother of two daughters named Ryan and Luna with fiancé Matt Rosenberg, answered some rapid-fire questions for Insider about the most recent show she binge-watched, her travel essentials, her partnership with Nonni’s Dip and Donate campaign to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), and more.

1. What’s the last thing you Googled?

The last thing I Googled is how to take a bike tour and visit vineyards in Ojai.

2. What’s your favorite parenting hack?

My favorite parenting hack is that I make a lot of food ahead of time and I put it in my freezer because my little one really loves like fancy meals.

I do a lot of cooking and freezing ahead and that’s been the best hack for me for time-saving with mealtime. I’ve never made more food in my life than I have since becoming a parent of two kids. I’m like meals, snacks, more snacks, more meals all day.

3. What’s the last thing you bought online?

The last thing I bought online are gigantic one-gallon water bottles, because part of my New Year’s resolution was drinking more water and now I’ve had to buy them for everyone in my life because I started putting it on Instagram and then all my girlfriends starting saying that they need to drink more water too.

So, I think I’ve purchased about 20 of these bottles now for girlfriends of mine that are having this same issue with not drinking enough water in the day.

4. What’s the last show you binged?

I just finished “Good Girls” and it was so good. I cannot wait for the next season. It made me feel like doing all kinds of naughty stuff.

5. How many people do you show your Instagram posts before pressing the share?

I don’t show anybody my Instagram post before I share them – should I be?

6. What’s the best birthday gift you’ve ever received?

The best birthday gift I think would be Ryan because I got her right after I turned 30, so she’s probably the best birthday gift I can think of.

7. What’s the most rewarding part of parenthood?

There are so many things I feel are rewarding about parenthood. I guess the most rewarding for me is getting to see both of my girls blossom and grow in so many ways.

Lulu is almost 2, Ryan’s almost 5, and they really are starting to have this fantastic independence. When Ryan is showing me all the ways that she’s confident about certain things, I think that’s probably the most rewarding for me. It’s just getting to see them blossom into the people that are going to be.

8. What’s one thing you could never travel without?

I travel with a lot of things. I’m like the crazy person that brings her own pillow on an airplane. For example, if I’m going to New York for 24 hours or something, I’ll either pack a separate pillow just in case so I can change it out. I learned that you can flip them inside out for the flight back.

I also never leave home without hand cream. That’s another thing I always travel with – a little mini hand cream.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

My super power would be probably to be able to manage my time a little better. I think making it possible to fit in all the things in a day that I need to would be my superpower.

9. Who is one artist or song that is always on your playlist?

Well, besides the “Frozen 2” soundtrack I feel like I have been listening to a lot of country music right now. I’ve been listening to a lot of Kane Brown.

10. Can you tell us more about your partnership with Nonni’s Dip and Donate campaign and why it’s important to you?

I was excited to partner with Nonni’s to help kick off their Dip and Donate campaign because as a mom, their partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation really hit home for me in so many ways.

Thankfully, I’m not someone that has been personally affected by childhood cancer, however, I feel that it’s such an important thing for all of us to give back and be there for families that are. When I heard that Nonni’s was partnering with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation I was just excited to be involved in it and help inspire people to get involved as well.

11. How can people get involved?

We’re encouraging people to host their own Dip and Donate party. Consumers can go to [Alex’s Lemonade Stand’s website] and search Dip and Donate to learn more about how to host a Dip and Donate party or we’re asking people to share on social media.

For every social post, the tags at @Nonnisfoods or @Alexslemonade and uses the hashtag #DipandDonate, Nonni’s will donate $1 per social share back to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. The campaign is going on through December 31st, which is such a long time and really a great opportunity to raise some funds for an amazing nonprofit.

12. What’s the key to a successful Dip and Donate party?

Lots of biscotti first and foremost! For me, it was some nice wine and some little extra appetizers and honestly just a relaxed environment.

It’s important to create an environment where people want to come and put their feet up, hang out, and leave your home feeling like they participated in doing something great for someone else.

13. What’s been the best part about working on Little Moon Society?

The best part about working on Little Moon is starting this brand with my longtime best friend, Jessica. We both are moms of two girls, each of us. It’s given us the opportunity to be creative and start a company that we’re proud of, but also to be able to be in control of our own destiny a little bit.

When we need to take time to go be there for our kids, we can. We love to encourage each other in our passions and dreams, and I think without Little Moon Society, we wouldn’t really be doing that. I think that that has been a really rewarding part of it for me.

It’s given me the time to work and still feel really creatively fulfilled, but also be able to be home with my kids when I need to be.