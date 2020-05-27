HBO Max is an expansion of the HBO streaming service you already use, but with a new name

caption HBO Max on an iPad. source WarnerMedia

On May 27, HBO launched a new streaming service named HBO Max – the company’s third streaming service, after HBO Go and HBO Now.

HBO Max has far more content than prior apps, including “Friends,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and the entire Studio Ghibli collection. That’s in addition to all of HBO’s original programming, from “Game of Thrones” to “The Wire.”

So, what is HBO Max? Do you have to pay more? Nope: HBO Max is a direct replacement for HBO Go and HBO Now.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Looking for episodes of “Sesame Street” but can’t seem to find your HBO streaming app? Or maybe you noticed that the app changed to a slightly different logo and name?

That’s because on Wednesday morning, HBO’s streaming apps evolved from HBO Go and HBO Now to a new form: HBO Max.

The service isn’t quite a “new” service – it’s an expansion of HBO’s already existing streaming services, with far more stuff to watch. It costs the same $15/month that HBO Now did, and it works the same way that both apps previously worked.

caption The entire franchise run of “Friends” is exclusive to HBO Max — one of several examples of new stuff that isn’t from HBO on HBO Max. source WarnerMedia

Where HBO Go and HBO Now previously served viewers original HBO content and a rotating selection of films being shown on HBO, HBO Max turns HBO’s streaming service into something more akin to Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus.

Television classics like “Friends” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” are exclusive to the service, as are the beloved Studio Ghibli films, in addition to the HBO content previously available on the service.

So, what changes for you if you’re already paying for HBO Go or HBO Now? Not much.

The service costs the same $15/month it would cost if you were paying for HBO Now, and you’ll get access to HBO Max if you’re already paying for HBO through your cable provider (with a few exceptions). Other than the app’s logo and name changing, and subscribers gaining access to a bunch more stuff to watch, existing HBO Now/Go users have nothing to worry about.