HBO Max’s ‘Justice League’ Snyder cut raises more questions about fan-centric DC Universe’s future

caption “Justice League” source Warner Bros.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is coming to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max next year after fans rallied for its release for more than two years.

But the move is also a further indication that WarnerMedia might not be as focused on another of its streaming platforms, the niche and fan-centric DC Universe.

The “Snyder Cut” appeals primarily to DC fans, which is supposed to be DCU’s bread and butter.

But the company is looking to build a competitive Netflix rival with HBO Max and lure in subscribers.

People close to DCU have told Business Insider that they felt it wasn’t a priority for WarnerMedia and streaming experts question its longevity if HBO Max continues to get high-profile DC content.

DC fans got a dose of good news on Wednesday that has been more than two years in the making.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” otherwise known as the “Snyder Cut,” will be released in 2021. But it won’t be coming to the streaming service dedicated specifically to DC fans, DC Universe.

It will instead stream exclusively on WarnerMedia’s more expansive Netflix rival, HBO Max, which launches on May 27. This isn’t surprising considering the service will include nearly every DC movie from the last four decades, from 1978’s “Superman” to “Wonder Woman.” And HBO Max has already ordered high-profile original series based on DC characters like Green Lantern and Justice League Dark.

The service is capitalizing on all of WarnerMedia’s properties to build a competitive streaming platform and reel in subscribers. DC is a obviously a major component of that.

But the “Justice League” news is further indication that WarnerMedia might not be as focused on DC Universe, which launched in 2018 as a fan-centric DC hub and has since released few original shows, instead growing its collection of digital comics.

caption The second season of “Doom Patrol,” formerly a DC Universe exclusive, will also stream on HBO Max in June. source DC Universe/Warner Bros.

Some insiders feel DC Universe isn’t a priority for WarnerMedia

Previously, some people close to DC Universe told Business Insider that they felt the service wasn’t a priority for WarnerMedia, DC’s parent company.

Two former employees of Warner Bros. Digital Labs, the studio’s product division that works on streaming services like DCU, said they had wanted to leave because it didn’t feel stable. One of them said some at Digital Labs were “were confused about what HBO Max means for DC Universe.”

And streaming experts that Business Insider spoke with questioned DCU’s longevity if WarnerMedia doesn’t have a clear long-term plan for it and if it lacks exclusive content. DCU originals like “Doom Patrol” and “Stargirl” are also airing on HBO Max and The CW network, respectively.

Fans have rallied for Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut since the theatrical version of “Justice League” flopped critically and financially in 2017, making a disappointing $657 million at the global box office off of a $300 million production budget. Fans claimed the movie released to theaters was a far cry from the original vision of Snyder, who exited the movie late into production after a family tragedy. “Avengers” director Joss Whedon stepped in for extensive reshoots.

“The theatrical cut was a drastic change in the tone and quality of what we had become accustomed to when viewing a film directed by Zack Snyder,” Will Rowlands, a Snyder super fan, told Business Insider last year.

source HBO Max

The Snyder Cut seems like the kind of project perfect for the niche DC Universe, one that a group of loyal fans practically willed into existence with relentless online advocacy. But WarnerMedia, DC’s parent company, has its eyes on a bigger prize.

“They’re not in the business to create a suite of standalone offerings,” Stephen Beck, the managing partner of consultancy group cg42, told Business Insider. “They’re in the business of creating a mega platform.”

That doesn’t mean DC Universe will disappear immediately, but questions hang over its long-term future. While an HBO Max subscription ($14.99 per month) will cost almost double what a DC Universe subscription does ($7.99 per month), if Max continues to get high-profile DC projects, it could feel like a more attractive option for some DC fans.

And if fans begin to prefer HBO Max to DCU, it begs the question: Why not just combine them?

