The best headphone deals — save $200 on Sennheiser’s Momentum 2 Wireless headphones

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Good-quality headphones can be expensive, but they often go on sale.

We’ve rounded up the best headphone deals for February 2020.

We’ll update this list regularly with the top deals.

Right now, the Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless are on sale for $199.95 – that’s $200 off their original price.

A great pair of headphones can change the way you listen to music. Sure, the random earbuds that you have in your bottom drawer may do the job just fine for some, but if you want to hear nuanced details, well-rounded bass, or a sparkling high-end, you’ll need something a little more versatile.

If you are in the market for a new pair of headphones, it’s worth figuring out exactly what kind of headphones you want. The first step is to determine whether you want in-ear headphones, on-ear headphones, or over-ear headphones.

In-ear headphones are more portable than any other headphones, while over-ear headphones are the most comfortable and deep-sounding. On-ear headphones are often considered a good compromise between the two. If you hate wires, you could also get true wireless in-ear headphones, like AirPods, which cut the cables completely.

It’s also worth looking into a few headphone brands. If you’re an audiophile who wants the best-sounding headphones, companies like Sennheiser, Klipsch, and Shure are worth considering. If you want incredible noise-cancelling headphones or those that work great for day-to-day use, consider those from Sony or Bose. And, if you want plenty of bass and tight integration with your Apple products, look into headphones from Beats or Apple itself.

Once you’ve determined the type of headphones you want, you’ll want to figure out what your budget is. These days, you can get solid headphones for under $100, but as with anything, you get what you pay for – and the more you’re willing to spend, the better headphones you’ll be able to get.

Of course, you don’t necessarily have to spend as much as you normally would if you can find a great deal. And that’s exactly why we put together this guide for the best headphone deals that you can take advantage of right now.

Here are the best headphone deals in February 2020:

Over-ear headphone deals

source Amazon

Over-ear headphones may not be the most portable headphones out there, but they generally sound a whole lot better than in-ear headphones, thanks to their larger drivers. They also boast long battery lives and plenty of padding for a comfortable fit. Some models even include smart features – like integration with your digital assistant, noise cancellation, and more.

Right now, the best deal available is on the Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless headphones. At a current sale price of $199.95, you’re essentially paying half price for a pair of comfortable, high-end headphones. Sennheiser’s headphones are far from the only worthwhile models on sale, however. Here are all the best over-ear headphone deals you can get right now.

On-ear headphone deals

source Walmart

On-ear headphones are a good compromise between portability and sound-quality. Sure, you won’t be able to fit them in your pocket, but they’re light-weight enough to easily carry around in a bag or backpack without noticing much of a difference. Unlike over-ear headphones, on-ear headphones rest on your outer ear, but good ones don’t do so uncomfortably.

The best deal on on-ear headphones right now is for the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, which are $124.95 off. For that price, you get a bass-forward, well-rounded frequency response and tight integration with other Apple products. Here are all the best on-ear headphone deals out there right now.

In-ear headphone deals

source Walmart

Looking for something portable that you can easily put into your pocket? In-ear headphones are the way to go. We have technically split the in-ear headphones into two categories – so if you’re looking for modern true wireless headphones, skip ahead to the next section. The deals below are for wired in-ear headphones, which connect through a cable to your listening device, and wireless in-ear headphones which connect via Bluetooth to your listening device. Unlike true wireless headphones, however, regular wireless in-ear headphones still feature wires to connect each earbud together.

When it comes to in-ear headphone discounts available now, the best deal is currently on the Beats PowerBeats 3 Wireless headphones. They’re $110 off their regular price and offer an excellent fit and nice design.

True wireless in-ear headphone deals

source Amazon

Perhaps you want to avoid wires all together with a pair of true wireless headphones. These headphones feature separate earbuds that connect wirelessly to each other and to your listening device. A good example of true wireless headphones are Apple’s AirPods – which are on sale right now with a wireless charging case for $30 off their regular price.

