A running list of brands that are offering discounts and free products to healthcare workers on the front lines — including Under Armour, Crocs, and medical apparel startup Figs

caption Dagne Dover is one of the brands offering discounts to healthcare workers. source Dagne Dover/Facebook

As the coronavirus continues to spread, healthcare workers around the world are working tirelessly to fight against the disease.

As a thank you, many brands are offering special discounts and donating products to help them get what they need for less.

From free hotel rooms near hospitals to apparel to keep them comfortable, we created a comprehensive list of the brands offering savings and donations to healthcare workers.

Around the world, Healthcare professionals report working long, exhausting hours as they care for the increasing number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

From doctors treating patients to sanitation workers keeping our hospitals clean, these essential workers play a vital role in the response to the coronavirus pandemic. There are many ways you can support healthcare professionals, through monetary donations, providing meals to keep them fueled through long days, or by donating personal protective equipment to hospitals in need. You can find a list of organizations donating PPE here as well as a list of other ways to help support groups in need during the pandemic.

As a way to thank them for their service, many brands are also offering discounts and free products to those that are on the front lines – from mattresses to hotel rooms to car rentals. Below, you’ll find a list of the places we’ve seen so far where medical workers can get additional benefits, often just by verifying their ID badge.

Home brands:

Purple: Purple always offer 10% off to first responders. Now, they’ve expanded that discount to include all healthcare workers. All you need is a valid ID to verify eligibility.

Lovesac: Now through May 31, healthcare workers and first responders (as well as teachers and active or retired military workers) can get 40% off their order. You’ll need to acquire a single-use discount code from SheerID. Learn more here.

Leesa: First responders can get 15% off their order when they check the badge at checkout.

Brooklyn Bedding: Check the first responder discount button on the checkout page for 25% off and free shipping. Eligibility is verified through SheerID.

Emma: Healthcare workers receive an additional 10% off their purchase. To get the discount, email support@emma-mattress.com and attach any documentation that acts as proof of employment (ex: a badge) and Emma will process your discount.

Mattress Firm: Every day through April 15, healthcare workers are eligible to get a free pillow. Mattress Firm is giving away a maximum of 1,000 pillows a day, so if you miss your chance, you can always try again tomorrow.

Travel brands:

Marriott: Marriott has partnered with JPMorgan Chase and American Express to launch Rooms for Responders. This program is providing 100,000 room nights to frontline nurses and doctors in cities across the US most affected by COVID-19. The Emergency Nurse Association (ENA) and the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) will administer the program matching doctors and nurses with accommodations at participating hotels.

Airbnb: The site is partnering with hosts to provide free accommodations for 100,000 healthcare workers who need to stay near hospitals or stay isolated from their families due to their job.

Hertz: New York City healthcare workers can get a month-long vehicle rental for free. To reserve your car, you’ll need a valid medical ID, an email address with a healthcare domain, a driver’s license, and be a member of the Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program. You can find more information and get started on your rental request here.

Lyft: Healthcare workers in certain US cities can get free scooter rides with the LyftUp Scooter Critical Workforce Program. Learn more about how to take advantage of the program here.

Clothing and accessory brands:

Dagne Dover: Healthcare workers can receive a 20% off discount code by filling out a verification form.

Universal Standard: The clothing brand is providing medical workers with a free piece of clothing from the Foundation collection. Any doctor, nurse, or medical worker who wants one can e-mail their credentials to us@universalstandard.net.

Under Armour: Take 40% off your order when you choose “ Military and First Responder Discount” at checkout after verifying through ID.me . You can learn more here.

. You can learn more here. Crocs: The shoe brand is donating free pairs of Crocs to healthcare workers. You can get “in line” to claim a pair by checking here every day at 12pm ET.

Figs: Figs is donating scrubs to hospitals affected by COVID-19. If your hospital needs scrubs, fill out this form to coordinate a possible donation.

Other brands: