The co-op board of an Upper West Side building turned away a doctor who came to NYC to treat coronavirus patients, and it highlights yet another challenge the healthcare professionals on the front lines of the pandemic are facing

caption NHS nurses wait for the next patient at a drive through Coronavirus testing site in a car park on March 12, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England. source Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Medical professionals across the country are being asked to vacate apartments and homes because neighbors and landlords fear they’ll spread the coronavirus.

According to The New York Times, a co-op board on the Upper West Side refused to allow an out-of-state doctor, who had come to New York City to treat coronavirus patients, to stay in an apartment in the building.

However, companies like the Four Seasons hotel in Manhattan and Zeus are offering either free or discounted housing to healthcare workers fighting the virus head-on.

Dr. Richard Levitan is considered an expert when it comes to managing the human airway – a part of the body that’s attacked by COVID-19. In the midst of the pandemic, he temporarily moved from New Hampshire to Manhattan to help save lives in the epicenter of the outbreak.

However, as The New York Times’ Jim Dwyer reported, he didn’t exactly receive a warm welcome on all fronts. According to Dwyer, Dr. Levitan planned on staying in his brother’s apartment on the Upper West Side, but the co-op board of the building told him he wasn’t allowed. Residents of the building were afraid he would bring the virus in with him, Dwyer wrote.

As a result, Dr. Levitan, along with many healthcare workers on the front lines, was forced to find another place to stay. According to a report by the Daily Beast, medical professionals across the country are being forced out of their homes by landlords. In fact, a travel nurse in Missouri told the Daily Beast that Airbnb hosts have canceled her reservations after learning her profession.

Finding a place to stay is just one of the many challenges healthcare professionals are currently dealing with. According to a report by Vox, doctors and nurses across the country are reporting gear shortages, lax protocols, and a high level of stress in their workplaces.

But in these challenging times, some companies are stepping up to the plate and helping those in the medical field who are fighting the virus head-on.

As Business Insider reported, The Four Seasons hotel on Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row will open its doors to house nurses, doctors, and other medical personnel free of charge. In addition, Zeus, a company that offers temporary housing on a monthly basis, is offering discounts to students and healthcare workers in San Francisco, Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Washington, DC.