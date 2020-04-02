12 healthier dinner options you can order from Chinese takeout menus

caption “When I think about nutrition, I oftentimes lean towards positive nutrition, ” Rachael Hartley told Insider. “What can we add in instead of what should we take out?” source rez-art/Getty Images

As many restaurants nationwide switch to a takeout or delivery model, customers might be wondering how to make healthier choices while skipping cooking and supporting their local businesses.

Simple modifications like adding brown rice or ordering a side of vegetables can make your takeout food order more nutritious.

From plant-based dishes like Buddha’s delight to a healthier spin on fried rice, these Chinese takeout menu items are both nutritious and delicious.

When it comes to eating healthy meals during quarantine – or any other time – it’s less about taking out “unhealthy” ingredients and more about adding in as much fresh produce, healthy carbs, and protein as possible, according to nutritionist Rachael Hartley.

Insider spoke with Hartley, a registered dietitian, nutritionist, and owner of Rachael Hartley Nutrition who specializes in promoting intuitive eating and non-diet approaches to eating and enjoying food.

“While there’s nothing specifically on the menu I would say to stay away from, when you’re thinking about the purpose of food, it’s to feel good,” Hartley said. “Generally speaking, you’re going to feel best when you’re getting a good balance of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates in your meal, paired with some amount of produce. Achieving that kind of balance is going to make you feel a little bit more energetic when you’re cooped up inside.”

While it’s never a bad idea to lean towards healthier options when ordering takeout, Hartley also recommends that during this time, people don’t take themselves, or their diets, so seriously.

“The most important thing right now is that we’re getting food and eating what we have access to,” she told Insider.

Here are some healthier options you can find on most Chinese food takeout menus.

When in doubt, order a huge side of steamed vegetables.

This may seem like an obvious one, but a large side of steamed vegetables may not be the first thing you think of when you hear the words “Chinese takeout.” Next time you grab some food to go from your local spot, add some veggies to your order.

“I usually encourage my clients to get a vegetable side, if that’s available,” Rachael Hartley told Insider. “If there’s something along the lines of stir-fried vegetables or even a salad with a fun dressing, that’s a nice way to add a bit of produce to what you’re ordering.”

Steamed dumplings are a great alternative to fried ones.

If fried dumplings are your go-to order, consider replacing them with steamed dumplings instead. Steamed dumplings pack the same flavor but can be a much healthier option since less oil is used to cook them.

Many people actually prefer how steamed dumplings retain their soft, pillowy texture, which can be lost if you deep-fry or even pan-fry dumplings.

Egg foo young is a pretty nutritious option.

Egg foo young is similar to an omelet, which is then added to a bed of rice. Packed with protein and healthy carbs, egg foo young is often made using vegetables like mushrooms, carrots, peas, bean sprouts, and green onion.

Hot and sour soup will satisfy your cravings and can be surprisingly healthy.

If you’re craving something warm and spicy, hot and sour soup is a pretty healthy option you can get from most Chinese food takeout spots.

Brimming with vegetables and spices that will keep you full, this soup tends to air on the low-calorie side as well as being a nutritious choice.

Steamed spring rolls are healthier than fried ones or egg rolls.

Unlike fried spring rolls, steamed spring rolls are made using rice paper and then filled with pre-cooked ingredients like shrimp or vegetables.

While you may miss the crunch of a fried spring roll or egg roll, steamed spring rolls or Vietnamese spring rolls are a tad healthier for you. However, if you’re really craving some crispy fried spring rolls, it’s perfectly fine to order them in moderation.

Chicken and broccoli is a simple dish that can be found on most takeout menus.

When it comes to making healthy choices, simple stir-fry dishes from most Chinese food restaurants are a safe bet. If you can, ask for them to use light sauce or put any sauce on the side so you know exactly how much is going into your dish.

Chicken and broccoli, two healthy food staples, is a great choice so long as your dish isn’t smothered in sauce.

Beef and broccoli is also a good option to satisfy your Chinese food cravings.

Beef and broccoli is another great stir-fry option. Beef is packed with protein and will keep you full, ensuring that your Chinese food craving is fully satisfied.

Whichever protein you choose, whether it’s chicken, beef, pork, seafood, or tofu, it doesn’t really matter as long as you’re getting a good amount of variety in your diet.

“If you feel like you’ve been eating a lot of red meat, then it might be nice to have some chicken or seafood, or even incorporate some meatless or plant-based dishes into your routine,” Rachael Hartley said. “With proteins, it’s not so much that one is better than the other, it’s thinking about incorporating variety into your diet.”

Buddha’s delight is a plant-based option that can be surprisingly good for you.

For those looking for a healthy plant-based option, Buddha’s delight may fit the bill. This meal is filled with steamed vegetables like broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, and more, topped off with tofu.

Brown rice with your choice of chicken, beef, or shrimp is a great option when trying to make healthier choices.

“Brown rice has a lot of fiber and is a bit more filling,” Rachael Hartley told Insider. “Adding brown rice is an easy modification you can make to your meal.”

Moo goo gai pan is another nutritious option.

Moo goo gai pan is filled with vegetables like carrots, snow peas, and mushrooms, as well as lean chicken meat and garlic for added flavor.

Most moo goo gai pan dishes are stir-fried with a sauce made from chicken broth, soy sauce, rice vinegar, oyster sauce, and sesame oil. Ask for light sauce or for the sauce to be put on the side so you have more control over how much is added to your dish.

Kung pao chicken can be a healthier option if you go light on the sauce.

Kung pao chicken can also be a healthier choice, depending on how it’s prepared. Loaded with protein and vegetables, this filling dish can be a great alternative to dishes like General Tso’s or sweet and sour chicken.

Many kung pao chicken dishes come slathered in brown sauce. If you’re trying to make healthier choices, simply ask for no sauce or that the sauce is placed on the side, so you can control how much is added.

If you love fried rice, ask for brown rice with a scrambled egg mixed in.

Fried rice can be notoriously high in fats and calories, but there’s a way to make it slightly healthier. Order brown rice, and either ask for scrambled egg on the side or mixed it. You’ll get the same flavors, without any excess oil from being pan-fried together.

If you can, add as many vegetables as possible into the dish.

“When I think about nutrition, I oftentimes lean towards positive nutrition, ” Rachael Hartley told Insider. “What can we add in instead of what should we take out?”

Hartley also emphasized how people shouldn’t feel guilty in this current moment about eating outside of their usual, healthy routines.

“Right now, it’s alright for nutrition to take a bit of a backseat,” she said. “A lot of us don’t have access to a lot of our day-to-day pleasures right now, so if you find yourself getting more pleasure out of food, and it’s not super nutritious food, that’s OK. It’s what we might have to do to get through this moment.”