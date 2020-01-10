The 15 healthiest cities to live in the US in 2020, where people work out regularly, prioritize self-care, and get a full night’s sleep

caption San Francisco is the third-healthiest city in the US, thanks to its residents’ healthy diet and dedication to wellness businesses. source Getty Images/AJ_Watt

Mindbody, a wellness software company, released its annual Wellness Index ranking the healthiest cities to live in 2020.

The company surveyed 20,000 adults in the 50 most populous US cities on their fitness and wellness habits, and also looked at data from the US Census and business listing services.

The top spot went to Miami, Florida, where 80% of residents say they work out at least once a week and 62% get a full night’s sleep .

. Atlanta, San Francisco, Denver, and Austin rounded out the top five.

The third-healthiest city, San Francisco, has 16.2 gyms and other wellness businesses per square mile.

If you want to live in a city where people work out regularly, feel good about their health, and get enough sleep, forget about places like New York City, Houston, or Philadelphia.

The healthiest city in the US is Miami, Florida, according to the 2020 Wellness Index released by Mindbody, a wellness software company.

Mindbody ranked the healthiest cities in the US based on factors including residents’ overall health, behaviors, attitudes towards wellness, and the success of local wellness businesses like gyms and spas. The researchers surveyed 20,000 adults in the 50 most populous US cities on their fitness and wellness habits, and analyzed health data and other data from sources including the US Census and business listing services.

In addition to Miami, Atlanta, San Francisco, Denver, and Austin rounded out the top five cities.

Here are the 10 healthiest cities to live in 2020.

10. Raleigh, North Carolina

source Getty Images/Rick Nelson/EyeEm

Most Raleigh residents work out regularly, with 76% exercising at least once a week, according to Mindbody’s Wellness Index. More people in Raleigh do HIIT (high intensity interval training) than any other city in the US. The North Carolina capital also has very few smokers.

9. Minneapolis, Minnesota

source Getty Images/jimkruger

More than three-quarters of Minneapolis residents work out at least once a week, and many of them are doing yoga. About 30% of residents take a yoga class at least once a week – the second-highest percentage of yoga-goers per capita in the top 50 US cities, according to the report.

8. Tampa, Florida

source Kevin J King/Shutterstock

People who live in Tampa are particularly interested in integrative health and wellness, with more than half of residents booking such appointments at least once a year. Tampa is also a well-hydrated city: 60% of residents reported drinking at least six to eight glasses per day.

7. Washington, DC

source Getty Images/Andrea Antonetti / EyeEm

The US capital is the most “weight-healthy” city in the country based on BMI, according to the report. Eighty-one percent of Washingtonians exercise at least once a week. The capital is also the country’s top spender on beauty and grooming. Residents spend $63 per month on average on these services, much more than the national average of $41.

6. Seattle, Washington

source Getty Images/Inti St Clair

Seattle is one of the most well-rested cities in the US, and nearly 80% of residents work out at least once a week. Seattleites are big fans of group fitness such as yoga and weight/strength training. And they stay on top of their doctor’s visits: 60% of residents say they get a check-up every year (the national average is 52%).

5. Austin, Texas

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Austin residents work out regularly, get seven to eight hours of sleep each night, and more than half say they drink six to eight glasses of water daily. Austin also spends more of its time cultivating intellectual wellness than the average American city, with 57% of residents saying they “regularly engage in creative and mentally stimulating activities,” according to the report.

4. Denver, Colorado

source Getty Images/DanielBendjy

More than 80% of Denver residents say they work out at least once per week, and 40% say they’re satisfied or very satisfied with their fitness level (the national average is 31%). And 47% of Denver inhabitants say they’re satisfied with their overall health.

3. San Francisco, California

source Getty Images/AJ_Watt

The third-healthiest city in the US is San Francisco, thanks to its residents’ healthy diet and dedication to wellness businesses, which encompasses gyms and fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

The city has a whopping 16.2 wellness businesses per square mile, as well as the highest percentage of any other top city of people who frequent these businesses. Many San Franciscans love dance fitness, with more than 27% of residents attending classes like Pound or Zumba.

San Franciscans eat more fruits and vegetables than any other top US city, plus, San Francisco has the lowest percentage of cigarette smokers out of the 50 biggest US cities, according to the report.

2. Atlanta, Georgia

source Getty Images/joe daniel price

Gyms and other wellness businesses in Atlanta bring in more revenue per capita than any other top city, according to the report. Atlanta also scores particularly high on social wellness, with 75% of residents saying they have close relationships with friends and family (the national average is 69%).

1. Miami, Florida

source Getty Images/Corey Jenkins

The healthiest city in America is sunny Miami, where 80% of residents work out at least once a week, according to Mindbody’s Wellness Index. And 52% of locals say they go to group fitness classes at least once a week – more than any other top city.

Miami is also the most well-rested city, with 62% of survey respondents saying they get a full night’s sleep.

And like in San Francisco and Atlanta, fitness studios and other wellness businesses in Miami are thriving.