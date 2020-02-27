A hearse was stolen from a Los Angeles church with a woman’s body inside. Now police are asking the thieves to please return it.

caption Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church. source Google Maps

A hearse with a body still inside was stolen from Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday.

The hearse driver had arrived at the church with two caskets inside.

He stopped to drop one off, and when he returned outside, his hearse was gone.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office pleaded with the thief on Twitter, asking them to bring the casket back.

Los Angeles police are looking for a hearse that was stolen from a church on Wednesday while a body was still inside.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office pleaded with the thief on Twitter, asking: “Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at lease make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator.”

The hearse – a black Lincoln Navigator – was stolen from Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church in Pasadena at around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputy Marvin Crowder told The Washington Post that the corpse in the vehicle was an adult female who they have yet to identify.

Crowder said that the driver of the hearse was a local mortician who had arrived at the church with two bodies in the back of his car.

He went inside the church with the first casket, and when he came back outside, the hearse was gone.

“The driver dropped off one casket and one body, and the driver comes back and the hearse is gone,” Crowder told The Post.

Police said no arrests have been made and the motive behind stealing the hearse remains unclear.