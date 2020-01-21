A blind Labrador named Dumpling found a new family after she was left at the pound and nursed back to health, and the photos will warm your heart

caption Aside from a new family, Dumpling the blind labrador has a new best friend named Bob. source Labrador Rescue Australia

A blind labrador named Dumpling has been adopted by a new family in Australia after images of her went viral on social media as well as websites including the Daily Mail.

Staff at Labrador Rescue Australia told Insider they rescued Dumpling from the pound about six months ago after she had been there for almost a month, nursing her back to health before she was rehomed last weekend.

10-year-old Dumpling now lives with a family in southeast Queensland – and even has a new best friend named Bob who is also a labrador.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dumpling the blind dog has finally found a new family after being left at the pound – and even has a new best friend in the form of Bob, who is also a labrador.

Photos of the 10-year-old labrador went viral in early January when outlets such as the Daily Mail highlighted her story.

caption Dumpling is a ten-year-old yellow labrador retriever. source Labrador Rescue Australia

“We got her from the pound, ” staff from Labrador Rescue Australia – an organization which rescues labrador retrievers in Australia and rehomes them to loving families – told Insider.

“She was picked up by the ranger as a stray, and [was] at the pound almost a month.”

Labrador Rescue staff told Insider that Dumpling stayed with them for about six months, during which time she also went on a diet.

“She was also 13 kilograms (28.6 pounds) or so overweight. Once her medical issues were fixed we advertised for her perfect home.”

caption When she was rescued, Dumpling was almost 30 pounds overweight. source Labrador Rescue Australia

According to Seven News, Dumpling now lives with the Ingebrigtsen family in southeast Queensland, after there were no fewer than 63 serious applications to adopt Dumpling.

“She’s adorable, we’re really grateful that we’ve been given the opportunity to look after her and give her the wonderful life that she deserves,” Debbie Ingebrigtsen told Seven News.

caption Dumpling loves spending time with her new best friend Bob. source Labrador Rescue Australia

Dumpling and new best friend Bob – who is a chocolate lab – even have their own Instagram page. People can follow the pair’s adventures, which so far involves lots of tail-wagging and open-mouthed smiles, at @dumplingandbobby.

Read more:

A cat and meerkat are best friends, and it’s like something straight out of ‘The Lion King’

A rabbit in a bowtie sipped champagne and ate croissants in business class, and it’ll make you feel bad about flying economy

Mice brawling in a London tube station made for one of the best wildlife photos of the year

A sloth crossing the road and monkeys munching on McDonald’s are some of the year’s best nature photos

This very good dog in Arizona will be a puppy for life due to a rare condition