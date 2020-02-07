Heidi Klum, a white woman, complains about being called a ‘white woman’ after Gabrielle Union was fired from ‘America’s Got Talent’

caption Heidi Klum is a German-American model. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

German-American model and actress Heidi Klum said she received backlash after speaking out in support of “America’s Got Talent” after Gabrielle Union was fired.

After Union was let go from her position as judge for reportedly filing complaints about racist and inappropriate conduct while on the NBC show, Klum, who was a judge from 2013-2018, said she “only had an amazing experience” on the show.

Klum said that she was subsequently called out for seemingly dismissing Union’s claims.

“A lot of people got mad at me. I was called, for example, ‘a white woman,'” she said.

Klum, who is German-American and was a judge from 2013-2018, told Page Six that she was called out for her comments about her “amazing experience” on the show – while Union was reportedly fired for lodging complaints about racist and inappropriate behavior she experienced while a judge on the show, too.

“A lot of people got mad at me. I was called, for example, ‘a white woman,'” Klum said during an event on Wednesday, adding, “I think it is important for everyone to speak their truth. I think that when there is a story, it should be told. I had a different story.”

caption Gabrielle Union was fired from America’s Got Talent in 2019. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

The white model and “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” judge was first called out in January, after speaking at a Television Critics Association event. During the January event, Klum said of her time on the show, “I’ve only had an amazing experience. I can’t speak for [Union.] I didn’t experience the same thing.”

“To me, everyone treats you with the utmost respect,” Klum added. “I’ve never seen anything that was weird or hurtful.”

In November, Variety first reported that Union was let go from the show after she voiced complaints about racism she experienced on set, notably being told that her various hair styles were “too black” for the audience of “America’s Got Talent,” and receiving pushback from producers after she called out a contestant’s segment for being “racially insensitive.”

But after backlash against NBC and the show’s producers mounted following reports of Union’s firing, the “Bring It On” star revealed on Twitter that she had a “productive” meeting with the show’s executives.

We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 4, 2019

“I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth,” Union tweeted. “I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”