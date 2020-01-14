You can book a penthouse suite at the boutique Henry Norman Hotel in Greenpoint, Brooklyn for less than some entry-level rooms in Manhattan — here’s why it’s such a great value

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

A converted 19th-century warehouse in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the Henry Norman Hotel offers bright, spacious rooms at a great value, and a wonderful opportunity to explore another corner of New York.

Though the Henry Norman offers no on-site dining, a complimentary shuttle transports guests anywhere within a mile of the hotel – something I repeatedly took advantage of.

I stayed in a Penthouse Loft Suite with Roof Deck, which starts at a very reasonable $299 a night. Similar rooms in nearby Williamsburg would easily cost over $800 per night. Alternatively, Standard Studio Loft rooms start at $169 a night, but I think the better value is a larger suite room.

Read all Insider Picks hotel reviews here.

When traveling to a new city, my first instinct is to stay in the center of town close to all the tourist attractions. But after a few visits, those crowded, busy neighborhoods start to look less appealing – especially if that city is New York.

For those looking to go off the beaten path or experience a new borough, the Henry Norman Hotel in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn is an excellent option. Plus, the value is outstanding and you’ll enjoy more space for your money than at nearly any hotel in Manhattan or even neighboring Williamsburg.

I stayed in a Penthouse Loft Suite with Roof Deck, which is one of the hotel’s top-tier rooms with a kitchenette, seating area, and gorgeous skyline views. It was comped for review purposes, but starts at the shockingly low price of $299 per night, rising to a still-respectable $429 in higher seasons. For so much space, including a fold-out couch and room for an additional roll away bed, it’s an outstanding value for families, or anyone looking to maximize their hotel experience at a reasonable price point.

Standard rooms, called Studio Lofts, run from $169 to $299 per night and still offer significant space, but with such accessible starting prices for the penthouse room or even a mid-tier suite, it’s a rare opportunity to splurge while still adhering to a budget.

Though, there is a slight trade off. Greenpoint, while a true neighborhood gem, is somewhat isolated with only one subway line that does not provide direct service to Manhattan. Those looking to cross the river regularly may find themselves reliant on cabs.

That said, Greenpoint is one of my favorite neighborhoods in all of New York with its myriad thrift stores, bars, restaurants, and deeply Polish influence. With large, well-priced suites, and so much to discover within walking distance, you may rethink that Manhattan venture, anyway.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the Henry Norman Hotel in Brooklyn.

source Business Insider

caption Henry Norman’s large carport out front houses the hotel’s fleet of shuttle vehicles, a perk available to guests. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

I’m a Brooklyn resident and like to spend a lot of time in Greenpoint, but I had never heard of the Henry Norman Hotel before my recent visit. Likely because of its location. Greenpoint’s main drag is Manhattan Avenue, and many of the streets beyond it are largely residential or industrial. The Henry Norman is situated about a 10-minute walk from Manhattan Avenue, and I’d never ventured that far east. Located on an industrial block, the hotel is surrounded by warehouses and bus lots, which is not surprising considering the building is a converted 19th-century warehouse.

It makes for a bit of a solitary trek to the hotel, but the benefit is there’s absolutely no street noise. I also never felt unsafe despite the solitude, likely because it’s such a welcoming neighborhood. Though it’s something to consider if you’re not comfortable walking alone in isolated neighborhoods.

Once I approached the Henry Norman, I was surprised to find a large carport out front housing the hotel’s fleet of shuttle vehicles, which included two vintage cars and a contemporary Mercedes.

caption An expansive lower-level lounge offers guests a quiet space to relax. You can also see the front desk situated just inside the front doors on the floor above. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Stepping into the lobby, I immediately noticed the front desk to my right. There was no way to miss it, plus the 24-hour concierge served as a bit of a security measure as well. I also realized it was just me in the lobby, and the concierge confirmed it was the slow season.

After check-in, the concierge took my bag and led me around the hallway to the elevator, past an atrium where I peered down into a guest lounge and gazed up to the higher floors above.

source Business Insider

caption A dividing wall offers a bit of separation between the bed and living area in the Penthouse Loft Suite. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

“Penthouse” is a loaded word. It made me think of stuffy, elite hotel guests who demand the height of opulence. So, I was naturally wary when I first found out I was booked in the Penthouse Loft Suite and felt a bit undeserving.

But the Penthouse Loft Suite at Henry Norman isn’t as over the top as you might expect.

caption A small kitchenette on the left complete with an oven, mini-fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and dining table. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

It’s actually quite approachable. I walked into a large, open space with a small kitchenette complete with an oven, mini-fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and dining table. To the right was a plush, fold-out couch and television. A dividing wall provided a bit of privacy between the queen bed and living space.

Past the bedroom was a private terrace with outstanding city views. The bathroom, though average-sized, featured an amenity of increasing rarity in New York hotels – a bathtub. It’s a small luxury I always appreciate.

It was a beautifully bright, spacious room with a unique combination of contemporary and antique furniture. The commissioned artwork gave it a distinctly New York vibe, but it didn’t hold quite the gravitas I was expecting with the designation of penthouse. It’s actually about the size of many lower-level hotel suites I’ve experienced in Manhattan. Rather than being an opulent display of luxury, it’s more like a well-appointed New York City apartment.

As such, where it excels is the value offered. The price tag is incredibly reasonable, ranging from just $299 to $429 a night for so much space. If you’re traveling as a family, it can sleep two adults and three kids – two on the fold-out couch, and one on an additional rollaway. If you’re traveling with more than two adults, the one and two-bedroom penthouses sleep up to four adults and six adults respectively.

caption Standard Studio Loft rooms are cheaper and offer the same high ceilings and modern eclectic style but without the kitchenette. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

If you’ve no need for the upgraded experience or kitchen, the standard Studio Loft still provides a ton of room with the same bright, modern eclectic vibe. Though the space per dollar isn’t quite as impressive. The room sizes also vary a bit due to the boutique style of the hotel, so you may get lucky with a larger room, or you may not.

source Business Insider

caption The skyline view from the 24-hour third-floor terrace is stunning. The terrace below is accessible from the second floor. A vintage taxi also serves as one of the hotel’s shuttle vehicles. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Henry Norman is a fairly minimal hotel as far as amenities are concerned. There’s a standard fitness center and large guest lounge on the lower level with plush chairs and couches. There are also two 24-hour common terraces, including a larger one on the second floor with several tables and chairs, and a smaller one on the third floor with incredible skyline views.

There’s also a laundry room, much like you might find in an apartment building, and it’s free to do a load of laundry. This is also a nice value proposition, especially for those staying for longer than a few nights or traveling with children who are prone to messes. Most hotels typically upcharge significantly for laundry services.

source Business Insider

There’s no on-site dining at the Henry Norman, which is unfortunate given the fact that it’s a bit of a walk to the heart of Greenpoint where most restaurants are.

The hotel does have two sister properties, The Box House and Franklin Guesthouse. Each of these hotels has a dining option and the shuttle will happily take you there and back.

Franklin Guesthouse’s restaurant, MADRE, is a New American spot with Spanish and Italian influences. I had dinner there during my stay and I was bowled over by the quality of the food. It’s on the pricier side, so prepare to splurge.

The Box House’s restaurant, The Brooklyn Lantern, is more low-key and great for breakfast.

The surrounding Greenpoint neighborhood is one of the coolest in Brooklyn, in my humble opinion. I often frequent the several thrift and vintage stores in the area. My favorite donut shop, Peter Pan Donuts, is also there, and I recommend checking out Transmitter Park. It’s right along the East River and has a stunning view of the skyline.

When it’s warm out, a bar called The Brooklyn Barge floats on the river near Transmitter Park – yes, the bar is actually on a barge. It’s an excellent hotspot for groups and families who want to spend time outside snacking and drinking.

source Business Insider

Henry Norman originally caught my eye because it’s the number one rated hotel in Brooklyn on Trip Advisor, boasting a 5.0 rating stemming from 973 reviews. I’m not sure how Trip Advisor’s algorithm draws that perfect 5.0 conclusion, however, because there are over 100 4.0 reviews and a small handful of even less satisfied guests. The hotel fairs equally well on Booking.com, with a 9.1 rating, earning “Great Value” and “Guest Favorite” designations.

Guests most commonly raved about the unique boutique style of the hotel and the bright, spacious rooms. Many also love the availability of the shuttle, which eases the burden of being a bit off the beaten path.

Those who were unhappy with their stay mostly complained about the lack of on-site dining, and I agree that a bar or restaurant would really heighten the experience.

There were also complaints about the location being far away from the center of Greenpoint. I agree on that point as well, but I’m used to city walking, so it didn’t bother me. Plus, I was able to use the complimentary shuttle to my advantage.

source Business Insider

Who stays here: Repeat visitors to New York looking to explore a new area, and families who value space for their dollar.

We like: The 24-hour terrace with gorgeous skyline views.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The complimentary shuttle will take you anywhere within a mile of the property.

We think you should know: There is no on-site dining at the Henry Norman, but its sister hotels, The Box House and Franklin Guesthouse, each have a delicious dining option and the shuttle will take you both to and from either venue.

We’d do this differently next time: Grab some ingredients from a nearby grocery store and cook my own breakfast in the kitchenette provided in my room.

source Business Insider

Whether your travels take you explicitly to Greenpoint, you’re a frequent visitor to New York looking to explore a new neighborhood, or you appreciate value for your dollar, the Henry Norman Hotel is an excellent option.

Yes, you’ll sacrifice a bit of convenience in accessing Manhattan, but you’ll be rewarded with bright, large rooms that cost drastically less than most equivalent Manhattan or Williamsburg options.

Families looking for a quiet, spacious place to stay will appreciate the value of the larger suites, as well as guest-friendly touches like free laundry and complimentary coffee and pastries each morning.

Though there’s no on-site dining, the free hotel-provided shuttle service will save money on Uber or Lyft, and easily drop you off at one of the many excellent nearby dining options. From affordable pierogi to high-end fare at MADRE, there’s plenty to love about staying in Greenpoint, and Henry Norman Hotel, specifically.