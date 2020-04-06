Here is how we ranked the economies of the states and DC

source Ariel Skelley/Getty Images

Business Insider recently published its state economy ranking.

Below are our methods and data sources used to create an overall economic index for the 50 states and Washington, DC.

We used datasets from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis, and US Census from January 2020 and Q3 2019.

We recently released our state economy ranking using January 2020 and Q3 2019 data.

For our state economy ranking, we used six different labor-market and overall economic datasets and then scaled the figures using z-score so that we can compare the values on the same scale. After that, we summed the z-scores to get an overall economic index that we then ranked from lowest to highest.

Here are the sources for each of our measures: