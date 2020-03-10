6 states have 2020 primary elections on Tuesday. Here’s what they’re doing to protect voters in light of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, and Washington state head to the polls on March 10.

Two of the four states have had confirmed coronavirus cases.

Washington state was badly hit by the outbreak and 22 of the 26 confirmed deaths so far were reported in the state.

Here’s how these states are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak for tomorrows election.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Idaho

Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck told Business Insider that the state so far has no confirmed COVID-19 cases and will not be changing anything for tomorrows election.

Whether individual polling stations have additional hand sanitizer is at the discretion of the 44 independent counties in the state.

“Without a case in Idaho at this time, we decided not to issue a directive,” Houck said.

However, Houck said that he was very conscious to the states proximity to Washington state, which has been the most impacted by the outbreak. He said there will most likely be protocols set in place for their election in May, as they expect to have cases by then.

He added that citizens should follow a directive given by the governor last week that discusses personal hygiene practices like washing your hands frequently and sneezing and coughing into a tissue.

Michigan

Michigan, which also has no confirmed COVID-19 cases will be stepping up it’s sanitation efforts, according to Reuters.

Officials are instructing election clerks to constantly disinfect voting booths, touchscreen machines, pencils, and other equipment.

Officials from the Michigan Secretary of State office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

The measures also asks that election clerks also follow “election day hygiene,” according to Reuters.

“Wash hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer. Build in additional breaks for election inspectors to sanitize their hands regularly,” the guidelines read, according to Reuters.

Missouri

caption Horse-drawn carriages and cars share the road near the Gateway Arch near the Mississippi River in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, on June 1, 2018. source Matt Miller / Washington Post / Getty

According to USA Today, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is providing local election officials with “basic recommendations for basic precautions.”

The state has had one case of COVID-19, the name for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and that patient had recently visited Italy, a country that’s currently facing a large outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Aschcroft’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

“Our recommendation to the public at large is to get out and vote. It will be safe. We’re used to having elections during flu season,” Ashcroft told USA Today.

Mississippi

In Mississippi, which also has no confirmed cases thus far, officials are encouraging voters to practice personal hygiene measures to protect themselves, USA Today reported.

Business Insider contacted the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office and will update as necessary.

North Dakota

North Dakota will hold a caucus on Tuesday. The state has not yet reported cases of COVID-19.

Alex Rohr, Communications Director for North Dakota Democrats told USA Today that the group is following the state’s department of health guidelines and the risk of contracting the disease in the state was low.

Rohr added that he doesn’t think there will be a downfall in the number of people who turn out to vote.

Washington

Washington state which has had the most number of coronavirus cases in the country and more than 20 deaths has a vote by mail system, that should help limit exposure to the virus.

Kylee Zabel, the communications director for the Secretary of State’s office told Business Insider that voters have until March 10 to drop off their ballot in a designated bin or mail them in. She encouraged voters not to lick the envelops.

Zabel also said that election workers were encouraged to wear gloves when handling ballots and take personal hygiene measures to ensure their safety.

She also explained that some voters who may need to register on the same day or need assistance casting a ballot may need to visit a physical location. Staff on location have been advised to keep a safe distance and also take personal hygiene measures.