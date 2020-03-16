Here’s what SIA and Scoot are doing as Singapore imposes strict travel rules to restrict spread of coronavirus

Singapore Airlines and its low-cost arm Scoot are implementing measures to address traveller concerns amidst the spread of the coronavirus. The Business Times

Had travel plans that are now thwarted by the coronavirus outbreak? You’re definitely not alone.

Airlines from Europe to Asia have in recent weeks scrambled to cope with unusually high numbers of requests and cancellations from panicked travellers.

Singapore’s major airlines – Singapore Airlines (SIA), Scoot and SilkAir – are among the many aviation and travel brands that have announced changes to flight schedules and protocols in response to the worldwide outbreak.

Here’s what each of these airlines is doing to address traveller concerns amidst the spread of the new virus, which has infected more than 153,000 people and caused more than 5,700 deaths.

Singapore Airlines and Scoot

Singapore Airlines is waiving all rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before Sunday (Mar 15), for travel up to May 31.

“Customers can cancel their existing flight itineraries, retain the value of their tickets and rebook their travel at a later date, when they are able to firm up their new travel plans,” SIA said in a statement.

The new flight itinerary must be completed by March 31, 2021.

SIA added that while all rebooking fees will be waived, customers may need to pay a fare difference for the new itinerary.

The airline is also waiving change fees for all new SIA and SilkAir tickets issued from March 16 to 31.

Customers can contact the carrier through its website or via their local reservations teams if they had booked their tickets directly via SIA. Those who booked their tickets through travel agencies should reach out to their agents instead.

But the airline also warned that it could take service agents longer than usual to respond to queries as it faces a higher volume of requests at this time.

“Customers are encouraged to only contact us if their flight is departing in the next 72 hours in order for our agents to focus on and assist those with urgent flight changes. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it added.

Scoot

The low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines Group said on Sunday that travellers can obtain voucher refunds refunds for the full value of bookings made on or before March 15, for travel up to May 31.

The vouchers will be valid for 12 months, and can be used for rebooking flights at a later date.

In addition, the budget airline said it will be launchng a self-service portal “within a few days” for eligible customers to obtain the voucher refunds.

“Customers are encouraged to only contact us regarding the voucher if their flight is departing in the next 72 hours, as it would be easier for them to use the self-service portal once it is ready,” the carrier added.

For all bookings made on the Scoot website, mobile app or WeChat mini booking site between now and May 31, Scoot will also allow one date change free of charge. Customers will have to pay for any fare difference applicable. This complimentary date change can be utilised up to four hours before the scheduled flight departure time, for travel up to March 31, 2021.

As it is dealing with a high volume of requests, Scoot said customers are encouraged to contact the airline via alternative channels on its website or Facebook Messenger.

Customers who booked their flights through third-party booking channels or travel agencies should contact the channel or agents for assistance, it added.

All travellers from ASEAN countries will be placed on 14-day stay-home notice

The rapidly changing coronavirus situation has forced governments across the globe to review and reveal new measures on a daily basis.

In Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) released a 30-day advisory on Sunday for Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel abroad.

Starting from 11.59pm on Monday night, all travellers – including visitors, Singapore residents and long term pass holders – with recent travel history to ASEAN countries, Japan, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom in the last 14 days will be issued the stay-home notice (SHN).

They will have to provide proof of the place where they will serve the 14-day SHN, and may also be tested COVID-19, even if they are asymptomatic.

Travel restrictions in Singapore starting from 11.59pm on March 16, 2020. MOH

Short-term visitors who are nationals of Asean countries will also have to submit requisite information on their health to the Singapore Overseas Mission before their intended date of travel.

The visitors will then require approval by MOH before they can travel to Singapore, as they will be checked for it at Singapore’s checkpoints. Without approval, entry into the country will be denied.

However, The Straits Times (ST) reported that Singaporeans and Malaysians travelling from Malaysia via the land and sea checkpoints will be exempted from these new restrictions.

According to ST, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong also said that separate arrangements for travel between Malaysia and Singapore will be worked out by a bilateral joint working group.

Approval needed for domestic helpers to enter Singapore

At the same time, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will also impose new measures for Foreign Domestic Workers (FDWs or domestic helpers) entering Singapore.

All employers and employment agencies need to obtain MOM’s approval for FDWs to be allowed entry into Singapore. The approval will need to be produced at check-in at the departure airport and again at Singapore’s checkpoints.

Upon arrival, FDWs will be placed under the 14-day SHN.

The applicant who submits the approval request will be held responsible for ensuring that the FDW complies with the notice, ensuring proper housing and upkeep arrangements, and ensuring that the FDW has access to a local mobile phone and remains contactable for compliance checks.

Singapore has so far reported 226 coronavirus cases, including 14 new cases announced on Sunday, the highest single day increase here since the outbreak began. According to MOH, nine of these new cases were imported.

