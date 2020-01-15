Nancy Pelosi just announced House impeachment managers for Trump’s trial — here’s what they do

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced House impeachment managers for President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday morning.

The managers are Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Jason Crow, Zoe Lofgren, Val Demings, Hakeem Jeffries, and Sylvia Garcia.

The representatives will act as prosecutors by presenting the case against Trump, which includes allegations that he attempted to leverage nearly $400 million in military aid and a White House meeting to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rivals.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the seven House impeachment managers for President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday morning.

The managers are Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. Val Demings, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, and Rep. Jason Crow.

The representatives will act as prosecutors by presenting the case against Trump, which includes allegations that he attempted to leverage nearly $400 million in military aid and a White House meeting to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rivals.

On Wednesday afternoon, the House is planning to vote on a resolution to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. And at 5 pm, the impeachment managers are scheduled to walk the articles through the Capitol building to the Senate and present them to the secretary of the Senate.

Pelosi has delayed sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate for a month in an attempt to pressure Republicans, who control the upper chamber, to call witnesses during the trial. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced last week that he had the votes to move forward with the trial without guaranteeing witnesses will be called.

But last week, John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, announced that he’s willing to testify in the impending trial. Bolton says he’s willing to reveal key information about “many relevant meetings and conversations” concerning the president’s dealings with Ukraine. His announcement put new pressure on vulnerable Republican senators to agree to Democratic demands to call witnesses.