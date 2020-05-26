The CEO of Hertz will get a $700,000 payday as his 103-year-old company crumbles into bankruptcy

caption Hertz is hurting. But its executives aren’t. source Reuters

Car rental giant Hertz filed for bankruptcy on May 20.

A May 26 federal filing reveals that Hertz paid out $16,221,000 among its 340 top executives on May 19.

It’s part of a retention program to ensure executives don’t leave the company.

The filing does not clarify how the 38,000 Hertz employees who are not top executives will fare during the bankruptcy.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hertz paid its 340 top executives an average of $47,709 the day before it filed for bankruptcy, the company quietly announced in a federal filing on May 26.

That’s $16.2 million total, which was distributed on May 19. Hertz declared bankruptcy on May 20.

Its CEO, Paul Stone, got the biggest payday at $700,000, though he took the role just three days prior to Hertz filing for bankruptcy. Hertz CFO Jamere Jackson received $600,000 and chief marketing officer Jodi Allen nabbed just under $190,000.

“[K]ey employees at the director level and above” received the cash payment to ensure they stay at the company, Hertz said in its May 26 filing. The company gave four reasons for the payout:

Hertz and its employees are facing “financial and operational uncertainty” thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, which has had an “adverse impact on the global travel sector” The “substantial additional efforts undertaken by the Company’s key employees with a reduced work force in response to an extremely challenging business environment” Due to the coronavirus-triggered bankruptcy, top executives have lost out on their annual bonus plan A risk that “key employees” may depart Hertz when the company needs them

The filing did not make clear how its non-executive employees will fare, and Hertz did not respond immediately to a request for comment. According to its most recent annual report, Hertz employs 38,000 worldwide, with the majority in the US. (That’s likely now around 28,000, as Hertz laid off 10,000 employees last month.)

When a company goes bankrupt, executives usually get a parachute – and workers get burned

Massive bankruptcies at other public companies have included big paydays for top executives who stick around the company. Sears, which filed for bankruptcy in the fall of 2018, made available up to $4.2 million to give quarterly retention bonuses to more than 300 executives.

Meanwhile, Sears employees like Sheila Brewer, who was a full-time employee at Sears-owned Kmart for 17 years, did not receive their full severance pay, making it challenging to pay bills even as executives received thousands in bonuses. “It was a big toll emotionally and financially,” Brewer told the Guardian. “It’s a big slap in the face, them telling me I can’t get the rest of my severance because of bankruptcy.”

Coronavirus-induced bankruptcies will seemingly still favor the executive over the associate. JCPenney, which filed for bankruptcy on May 15, gave CEO Jill Soltau a $4.5 million bonus. Three other top executives also got a $1 million bonus – all distributed 10 days before the company told the world it was going bankrupt.

Under these executives, JCPenny accrued $3.7 billion in debt. Like JCPenney, Hertz was struggling long before the coronavirus took down global travel, carrying $19 billion total in debt.

Are you a Hertz employee with an opinion to share on the bankruptcy? Email rpremack@businessinsider.com.