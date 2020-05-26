The more than 20 identical yellow 2019 Corvettes bankrupt Hertz was selling at a steep discount are already gone

caption Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06. source Hertz

Hertz listed more than 20 yellow-and-black Hertz-edition Chevrolet Corvettes for sale online in mid-May.

They were offered at a steep discount as Hertz prepared for bankruptcy.

They’ve all since disappeared from the website, presumably selling out.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rental car giant Hertz filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late on May 22 after it was unable to reach an agreement with its biggest lenders.

It was, however, seemingly able to sell off dozens of its yellow Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Chevrolet Corvettes.

On May 20, Business Insider reported more than 20 yellow and black-striped 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06s for sale on Hertz’s own car-sales website. They were located at Hertz car sales locations all over the country. The Z06s were all part of the Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette collection – 100 special-edition Z06s made especially for Hertz and the customers who wished to rent them.

A visit to the Hertz car sales page previously returned results for the Corvettes, but now displays an empty page with the message, “Sorry, no items matching your request were found.”

Business Insider has reached out to Hertz to confirm if it indeed was able to sell off all of the Z06s in less than a week.

The Corvettes were first discovered by Jalopnik on May 18, which reported: “over 20 Hertz edition Z06s” were available. They were going fast; by May 20, that number had dropped to 19.

It’s not surprising the cars sold out so quickly if indeed they did. They were all being offered at around $60,000, which is quite a steep discount from comparable 2019 Corvette Z06s – those are typically priced in the $80,000 range.

Hertz was rumored to declare bankruptcy on May 20 and it finally did on the evening of May 22. Business Insider reported it to be one of the biggest corporate casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic – as the travel industry suffers huge losses from travel restrictions and stay-at-home mandates – to date.