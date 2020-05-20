Hertz just put more than 20 identical yellow 2019 Corvettes up for sale at a steep discount as the company reportedly prepares for a potential bankruptcy

caption A Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06. source Hertz

Hertz is selling yellow Corvettes that are part of its Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette collection.

They aren’t just your typical Corvettes, either – they’re Z06s.

And they are being sold for far less than comparable non-Hertz Z06s.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare for countless industries – especially companies in the travel sector.

The rental-car company Hertz is reportedly preparing for a possible bankruptcy and recently named a new CEO, Paul Stone. Its previous one, Kathryn Marinello, resigned on Saturday.

While Hertz attempts to sort out its finances, the folks at Jalopnik recently noticed a slew of black-and-yellow Hertz 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06s suddenly appear for sale online. The cars are available on the popular car-buying website Autotrader and on Hertz’s own car-sales website. On Wednesday, you could see 19 for sale, down from the “over twenty” that Jalopnik reported on Monday.

A Hertz representative confirmed to Business Insider that these were indeed the Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvettes, among the 100 made exclusively for Hertz in 2018 to celebrate the company’s centennial. They were available to rent at airports in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Miami, and Tampa, Florida; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; New York; San Diego; and San Francisco.

Each Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06 came with Hertz custom interior badging that had a personalized Hertz centennial plaque and included the car’s model number.

The cars wore yellow paint and black stripes to match Hertz’s black-and-yellow corporate color scheme. They also all came with automatic transmissions so that people who might not know how to drive a manual wouldn’t be left out.

caption A Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06 for sale. source Hertz Car Sales Las Vegas

A Z06 is no ordinary Corvette either. The Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvettes were built from the seventh generation of Corvette, called the C7. The Z06 was a special performance-oriented model in the C7 family that used a supercharged V8 engine to produce an ungodly 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.

According to Roadshow, the Hertz cars had a limit of 75 miles a day, or 525 miles a week. Each mile over that incurred an extra $0.75 charge.

The Hertz Z06s for sale are all over the country and average out to about 20,000 miles driven. And they’re all about $60,000. This is a bargain!

A quick spin around Autotrader searching for comparable non-Hertz 2019 Corvette Z06s showed listings for cars with much fewer miles, but for way more money – surging well into the $80,000 range.

caption A Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Corvette Z06 for sale. source Hertz Car Sales Orlando

Now, you might be hesitant to pick up a used car that so many people have likely thrashed and taken on joyrides. But keep in mind that rental companies typically maintain their cars very well and follow service schedules strictly. The Hertz Z06s are displayed with “no haggle” prices, so that saves you the headache of negotiating.

You can check out the 19 Hertz Corvette Z06s for sale at Hertz’s car-sales site. Get them before they’re gone, because they’re going fast. The website notes that home delivery is available.

It’s not clear whether the abrupt appearance of so many Hertz Z06s for sale has anything to do with Hertz’s financial situation. A Hertz representative told Business Insider that the company started selling the Z06s last year as they transitioned out of the rental fleet.

“This timing follows a standard rotation period for our rental vehicles,” they said.

This story has been updated to include the Hertz representative’s response.