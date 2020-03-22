A nearly 120-year-old cottage located on an island off the coast of Maine is on the market for nearly $6 million

source Marc Bartholomew

A nearly 120-year-old cottage on an Island off the coast of Maine is on the market for nearly $6 million.

According to the listing, the cottage sits on a property spanning 4.75 acres and boasts 1,500 feet of private shorefront.

A nearly 120-year-old cottage located on an island off the coast of Maine is on the market for $5,950,000. It’s the perfect hideaway for those looking to escape the mainland.

The estate, called “Faraway,” spans 4.75 acres and sits on Greening Island, which is home to seven properties. According to William Fuller of the real estate brokerage, Remax, “Faraway” comprises the island’s eastern point.

Nearby on Greening Island sits “Raventhorp,” the former summer retreat of Anne Longfellow Thorp, daughter of the great American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

The cottage on the “Faraway” estate boasts seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and 7,100 square feet of living space. It was built in 1901 by a Philadelphia investor who also had a seat on the New York Stock Exchange. It remained in his family for over 100 years before being sold to Irving Bailey, the founder of Chrysalis Ventures. Bailey and his wife Cathy Bailey, the former US ambassador to Latvia, led the preservation-renovation that stands today, according to Portland Monthly. It had only gaslight when it was sold in 2006, according to the magazine, and it now is entirely solar-powered.

The renovation preserved some of the original furniture, including a Stickley dining room table and chairs that were designed for the house. Other surviving features include fireplaces made from granite boulders sourced from the island itself, and a wooden figurehead of uncertain origin inside the foyer. Boston Magazine relayed the rumor that the statue was rescued off a shipwreck near Morocco at some point, about a century ago. Probably from around the same time when “Faraway” appeared on old yacht charts, according to Portland Monthly.

A 4.75-acre estate on Greening Island is on the market for $5.95 million.

Greening Island is located off the coast of the town of Southwest Harbor. It’s home to seven properties, including “Faraway.”

The estate boasts a nearly 120-year-old cottage and 1,500 feet of private shorefront.

The cottage was built back in 1901 …

… and spans 7,1000 square feet.

The wooden carving in the foyer is named "Flora Dora," according to Boston Magazine.

While it’s over 100 years old, according to the listing, the cottage has updated systems and modern amenities.

But some features like the exposed beams, built-in benches and reading nooks, as reported by Curbed, are originals.

A living area.

The wood finishes throughout the home add to its historic — yet cozy — feel.

The property showcases stunning views of the ocean, Acadia’s mountains, and the Outer Islands.

It’s a perfect place to hide away and is spacious enough for guests. Inside the home, there are seven bedrooms …

… and five full bathrooms.