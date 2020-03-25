A famous actress, a legendary playwright, and a game-changing chef — here are the celebrities and notable figures around the world who are believed to have died of the novel coronavirus so far

- source
- The spread of the novel coronavirus has led to more than 19,600 deaths around the world, including some celebrities and well-known people.
- Prominent figures like American playwright Terrence McNally and Italian actress Lucia Bosè are believed to have died from illnesses related to the virus.
- Here are all the celebrities and notable people around the world that are believed to have died of illnesses related to the novel coronavirus so far.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Li Wenliang, a Chinese doctor that tried to warn medics of the novel coronavirus and contracted it while treating patients in Wuhan, China, died of the virus on February 7.
Terrence McNally, a Tony Award-winning American playwright, died on March 24 of health complications related to the coronavirus. McNally was a lung cancer survivor living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Nashom Wooden, known by the drag community as Mona Foot, died at 50 on March 23 of an illness that was believed to be the novel coronavirus, although it was not confirmed. While Wooden lived with HIV for several years, it had dropped to undetectable levels before he died.
Lucia Bosè, an Italian actress, died at 89 of pneumonia on March 23, and a Spanish news outlet called 5TeleCinco reported that she was infected with COVID-19.
Chef Floyd Cardoz, 59, of Tabla and Bombay Bread Bar died of health complications related to the novel coronavirus on March 25. Eater NY described him as a “force in New York’s restaurant community.”
