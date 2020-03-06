A high school principal told students she has to personally approve all girls’ prom dresses before the big dance

caption Girls in prom dresses (file photo). source Charles Gullung/Getty

Kim Pendleton, the principal of Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, sent a text to students’ parents saying all girls’ prom dresses would have to be approved by her.

She said outfits should not be “sheer or revealing in any manner,” and added that she did not want to see “excess cleavage or skin.”

Pendleton did not outline any rules for boys’ prom outfits.

A high school principal in Louisiana sent a text to parents demanding she approve all girls’ prom dresses before the big event.

Kim Pendleton, the principal of Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, said that female students and female non-student dates would have to submit photos of their selected prom outfits for approval, according to NBC affiliate KTAL.

“Prior to purchasing an outfit, I will need you to send me a picture of you in the outfit with your name and grade,” the message said. “Once I approve the outfit, you may purchase it. The approved outfit is the only one you will be allowed to wear to prom.”

Pendleton said that the outfits should not be “sheer or revealing in any manner,” and told students: “Make sure we do not see excess cleavage or skin.” She did not detail any outlines for boys’ prom outfits.

Southwood has 1,545 students in total, though it’ unclear how many will attend prom.

Pendleton said in a statement to NBC News that she made the new rule to “proactively” ensure students wouldn’t buy inappropriate outfits for prom.

“In communicating the guidelines for appropriate conduct and dress, which are similar to what schools and districts require across the country, a decision was made to proactively work with families to ensure parents would not spend money on a dress which would be turned away for being inappropriate,” the statement said.

She told NBC News that she hasn’t turned down a prom outfit yet.

The high school will be holding an assembly to discuss the prom dress code where students will have an opportunity to express any concerns they have.