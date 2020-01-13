Hilarious photos of animals discovering snow for the first time

caption This adorable chihuahua didn’t know what to make of his first snow. source tviolet/Shutterstock

If there’s one moment every animal lover holds dear to their heart, it’s seeing animals witness the magic of snow for the first time.

Reactions can range from excitement and utter joy to confusion or fear.

From dogs and cats to polar bears and lambs, these hilarious photos of animals seeing snow for the first time will warm your heart.

If you’ve ever witnessed the confusion or amazement of an animal seeing snow for the very first time, you know that it can be a completely hilarious moment.

We tracked down photos that perfectly capture the joy of animals seeing snow for the very first time.

Some, like Jonesy the cat, were downright amazed and startled by the experience, jumping a foot into the air. Others, like Bailey the golden retriever, couldn’t stop grinning ear to ear.

Gendry Baratheon Greeno’s first snow day was good enough to eat.

caption Gendry Baratheon Greeno’s first snow. source Lauren Smith/gendry_baratheon_greeno

The pupper couldn’t have been more excited to try to catch the snowball in his mouth.

It seems as if this golden retriever also wanted a taste of the snow.

caption Golden retriever playing in the snow. source Benedikt K/Shutterstock

We’re not sure if this photo is more ferocious or adorable.

At first, Jonesy had no idea what to expect from the strange dusting of snow outside.

caption Jonesy’s first snow. source Elizabeth Bouras

However, before long he was jumping around and seeing what the snow was all about.

This puppy couldn’t help but crack a smile after laying down in a cloud of powdery, white snow.

caption Puppy laying in the snow. source shavenwolf/Reddit

Plus, how cute is the snow on his nose?

14-week-old puppy Appa couldn’t get over seeing his first snowfall in Montana.

caption Appa’s first snow. source Sheridan Porter/@theamazingappa

Just look at that wagging tail and tongue. You can tell this little black German shepherd cutie is having a blast.

This happy lamb can’t get enough of the snow.

Most lambs are born in the winter and spring, and sheep can handle relatively cold temperatures thanks to their thick, woolly coats.

Mallomar’s first experience seeing snow got off to a running start.

caption Mallomar’s first snow. source Lisa Lieber

Those floppy ears make it look like this pup is ready to take flight.

Lucifer was excited by the snow, while Tanker couldn’t stop licking his lips over it.

caption Lucifer and Tanker’s first snow. source Destiny Heckman

Both of their silly faces express the pure joy and mixed emotions of seeing snow for the first time.

This 9-month-old yellow Lab, Parker, couldn’t stop smiling after running around in the snow for the first time.

caption Parker’s first snow. source Micaela McMullen/@parkerthepuprador

His pearly whites are just as glistening as the snow.

After spending weeks in their hidden den, this mother is showing her cub the outside world for the first time — and he looks like he’s begging to get out there and play.

caption A baby polar bear leaving its den for the first time with its mother. source Steven Kazlowski/Barcroft Media /Getty Images

Polar bear cubs have to acclimate to the cold before venturing outside their dens. The mother often keeps the cub close to the den’s mouth before showing them the Arctic snow for the first time.

Kitty’s first time playing in the snow didn’t exactly go as planned.

caption Kitty’s first snow. source Ellen Hoffman

After becoming almost completely submerged in a snowbank, we’re sure this cat needed a good warming up. However, the fun of a snow day makes it all worth it!

This 1-year-old golden retriever, Bailey, strikes an adorable pose in the snow.

caption Bailey’s first snow. source Christine Horab/@baileyg_thegolden

In addition to cuddles, destroying toys, and chasing her tail, Bailey also loves the snow.

Joey’s first time in the snow was certainly high-energy.

caption Joey’s first snow. source Denis Karalic/Shutterstock

As he set off running into the snowy banks, his owners perfectly captured this snap of his arched back and the determination in his little eyes.

This filly’s first time playing in the snow involved a lot of horsing around.

caption Filly’s first time playing in the snow. source Ash Rushton/Shutterstock

Though horses do grow winter coats, they usually still need a blanket to stay toasty warm. However, this filly must be having too much fun to mind!

This cat decided to sit directly in the snowbank to catch the best view of the powdery snow drifting past.

caption A cat experiencing its first snow. source svetlanabalyn/Shutterstock

The look of wonder in this kitty’s eyes is truly priceless.

However, not all cats look quite so content with the snow.

caption A cat experiencing its first snow. source SOLOVEVA ANASTASIIA/Shutterstock

Rather than joy or amusement, we can only describe the look in this cat’s glowing amber eyes as pure fear.

After catching a taste of the snow, this gorgeous German shepherd couldn’t help but lick her lips.

caption German shepherd’s first snow. source LunaRim/Shutterstock

“She was very excited,” said the dog’s owner.

This little chihuahua looked undeniably confused during his first experience with snow.

caption Chihuahua’s first time in the snow. source tviolet/Shutterstock

Between his tongue hanging out, his cozy coat, and his adorable expression, we can’t decide on the cutest part of this hilarious photo.