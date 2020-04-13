Hilary Duff showed off her new blue hair, joining a number of celebrities dying their locks at home

Hilary Duff revealed in an Instagram photo on Sunday that she now has bright-blue hair.

She later posted videos to her Instagram story, in which her roots look like a deep shade of brown; it seems that she kept the color there lighter, while the rest of her hair has been dyed blue.

In an Instagram video posted by Duff’s husband Matthew Koma, he says he dyed his wife’s hair.

Duff isn’t the only celebrity to change her hairstyle, with stars including Ricky Martin, Elle Fanning, and Jennifer Love Hewitt dying their hair pink.

Hilary Duff has been rocking classic blonde locks since her “Lizzie McGuire” days. This weekend, however, she drastically changed things up.

On Sunday, the “Younger” star shared a selfie on Instagram, in which she’s seen wearing a bob that’s much shorter than the long style she’s been sporting recently. Her typically blonde hair was also a vibrant shade of blue in the photo.

She later shared videos on her Instagram story to wish her fans a happy Easter. Though the ends of her hair still looked bright in the clips, the top of her head appears to be a dark shade of brown.

caption Hilary Duff’s hair appears to be blue and brown. source Hilary Duff/Instagram

A little while later, however, Duff appeared in a live Instagram video with her husband Matthew Koma. In the video, you can tell she has lighter coloring at her roots, but it looks like the rest of her hair has been dyed blue.

“Did you mean to match my hair today?” Duff asked Koma during the video, seemingly referencing his blue shirt.

“I also dyed her hair, I do a lot of stuff around this house,” he replied.

caption Hilary Duff appears on her husband’s Instagram in a live video. source Matthew Koma/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Hilary Duff has experimented with a daring hairstyle

Back in 2015, Duff was photographed with light-blue hair while promoting her TV series “Younger.”

She also wore the color while filming the music video for her 2015 single “Sparks.”

Duff isn’t the only celebrity to dye her hair while social distancing

On April 1, Jennifer Love Hewitt surprised fans by sharing an Instagram photo of herself with bright-pink hair.

“The smile of a girl who just did at-home hot-pink highlights because what else can I do right now!” she wrote alongside the photo.

As The Cut points out, stars like Ricky Martin and Elle Fanning have both jumped on the trend, dying their hair pink, in recent weeks.