Hilary Duff shared a video of the ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ kids re-enacting their iconic scenes from the movie

By
Business Insider
-

Hilary Duff posted the reunion video to her Instagram.

caption
Hilary Duff posted the reunion video to her Instagram.
source
@hilaryduff Instagram/20th Century Fox
  • Hilary Duff posted a montage video to her Instagram of herself and all of the kids from “Cheaper by the Dozen” re-enacting their iconic scenes in the beloved movie.
  • In the video, twins Brent and Shane Klinsman recreate their famous scene as twins Kyle and Nigel Baker.
  • Meanwhile, Sarah Baker actress Alyson Stoner donned the woolly green frog hat to recreate the iconic beeping scene after her onscreen father Steve Martin suspects her of foul play.
  • Piper Perabo, who played Nora Baker, also features, while Hilary Duff, who played Lorraine, recreates her character’s face mask scene.
  • Kevin G. Schmidt, Jacob Smith, Morgan York, Forrest Landis, Blake Woodruff, and the kids’ on-screen mother, Bonnie Hunt, also appear in the fun video.
  • Schmidt posted an Instagram photo of a script title page reading “Cheaper by the Dozen III” and teased that if Disney Plus doesn’t make the film, he will release the screenplay as fan fiction.
  • Watch the full video below:
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Read more:

THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ 17 years later