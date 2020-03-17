Hilary Duff slammed ‘millennial a–holes’ for ignoring coronavirus warnings and ‘going out partying’: ‘Stop killing old people’

caption Hilary Duff sent a strong message to her millennial fans. source TV Land

Hilary Duff has told millennials to “stop killing old people” by going out and partying.

The “Lizzie McGuire” star uploaded a seven-second video to her Instagram Story on Sunday in which she sent the tough message to young fans.

“To all you young millennial assholes that keep going out and partying: Go home. Stop killing old people, please,” Duff said before signing off.

Duff’s call for social distancing comes after scenes emerged over the weekend of young people in the US crowding bars.

The “Lizzie McGuire” star’s tough words come as scenes emerged over the weekend showing young people in the US crowding bars despite warnings by public-health experts about the dangers of crowds.

The White House’s coronavirus coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, addressed this when she called millennials “the core group” to help stop the outbreak.

“Now why do I think the millennials are key?” Birx told a reporter. “They’re the ones who are out and about.”

Duff and her family have been self-isolating for the past week; in another Instagram Story uploaded Sunday, she also asked her 14.7 million followers for recommendations of what to watch.

“Guys, what shows to watch right now? We finished ‘Love Is Blind.’ It was amazing,” Duff said.

Duff has been active on social media posting updates of her quarantining with her husband, Matthew Koma; 7-year-old son, Luca; and 1-year-old daughter, Banks.

On Monday night she uploaded an Instagram Story of Koma working out on their home treadmill and captioned it: “At least I get to be cooped up with a hot dad.”

She also uploaded an image of her playing a domino game and her Monday-night movie, “Bombshell.”

Duff’s not the first celebrity to call out younger people for not taking the novel coronavirus seriously enough.

On Monday, Taylor Swift urged fans to make “social sacrifices” – even those who don’t feel ill.

“This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this,” Swift wrote on her Instagram story.

Ariana Grande also called young people on Twitter “stupid and privileged” for making light of the pandemic.

Globally, public-health experts and government officials are advising social-distancing strategies to tackle the public-health crisis.