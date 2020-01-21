Hillary Clinton slams Bernie Sanders as a ‘career politician’ who ‘nobody likes’ in new documentary

caption Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. source REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton rehashed her criticism of her 2016 primary competitor Sen. Bernie Sanders in a new documentary set to premiere at Sundance this week.

Clinton slammed Sanders in the film, arguing that he’s an incompetent ‘career politician’ with supporters who unfairly attack his female opponents.

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” Clinton said. “He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him,” she said in the four-part documentary, which will premiere at Sundance and air on Hulu in March. “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Clinton said she stood by that criticism in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday morning and added that the “culture” among Sanders’ advisers and most enthusiastic supporters is toxic and sexist. She warned that a Sanders presidency would further divide Americans.

“It’s not only him, it’s the culture around him,” Clinton said. “It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”

And Clinton wouldn’t commit to supporting or campaigning with Sanders if he wins the nomination.

“I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season,” she said in the interview.

The comments come days after Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused Sanders of telling her during a 2018 meeting that he didn’t think a woman could be elected president. Sanders denied making the remark and Warren charged him with accusing her of lying during this month’s Democratic presidential debate.