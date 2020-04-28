11 historic images capture the joy felt in the US and Europe when Nazi Germany was defeated 75 years ago

caption A US Navy sailor kisses a woman in Times Square in New York City on May 8, 1945. source Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

When the guns at last fell silent in Europe in May 1945, there were victory celebrations around the world.

Massive crowds gathered in the US, UK, France, and the Soviet Union to celebrate. People danced, kissed, and waved flags.

These 11 images offer a glimpse of what those V-E Day celebrations looked like 75 years ago.

Seventy-five years ago, after years of brutal conflict that had claimed millions of lives and devastated Europe, Nazi Germany laid down its arms and surrendered.

German lines crumbled as the Allies pushed from the west and the Soviets advanced from the east in April 1945. By the end of the month, the German military had all but been defeated. At 2:41 a.m. May 7, 1945, Germany’s Gen. Alfred Jodl signed the unconditional surrender of the Germany armed forces.

The surrender took effect the next day.

“This is a solemn but glorious hour,” President Harry S. Truman said on May 8, 1945 as he announced the end of the World War II in Europe. “General Eisenhower informs me that the forces of Germany have surrendered to the United Nations. The flags of freedom fly all over Europe.”

Even as the war with Japan raged on in the Pacific theater, celebrations broke out in the US and across Europe as news of Nazi Germany’s surrender spread. Here are 11 historical photos from the V-E (Victory in Europe) Day celebrations.

News of victory spread fast as newspapers ran big headlines like “Nazis give up” and “Nazis quit.”

Massive crowds gathered to celebrate in New York.

In London, troops and civilians alike took to the streets.

And in Paris, a city whose seizure shocked the world in June 1940 and would be one of Adolf Hitler’s foremost conquests. The Allies retook it in August 1944, three months after the D-Day invasion.

People flew, and in some cases even wore, the flags of the victors.

They set off fireworks.

caption The Soviet Union honored the Red Army and celebrated its victory over Nazi Germany with fireworks over Moscow on May 9, 1945. source Nikolai Sitnikov/TASS (Photo by TASS via Getty Images

The Soviet military suffered devastating losses to repel and defeat Nazi Germany. By official estimates, 8 million Soviet troops died.

They danced in the streets.

caption British girls dance in the street with American soldiers during the ‘V-E Day’ celebration in London May 8, 1945. source Photo by Photo12/UIG/Getty Images

They cheered those who fought.

caption Crowds raise up a member of the armed forces in Red Square in Moscow on May 9, 1945. source Photo by TASS via Getty Images

They kissed in Times Square.

caption A US Navy sailor kisses a woman in Times Square in New York City on May 8, 1945. source Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

And in the pubs of London.

caption A soldier kissing a young woman in a pub during V-E Day celebrations in London on May 8, 1945. source Photo by Paul Popper/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images

Around the world, the excitement of victory was felt by soldiers and civilians alike.