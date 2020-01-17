A 15-year-old orphan who lives with his grandparents is being kicked out of their senior living community because he’s too young

caption Collin Clabaugh and his grandmother. source ABC 15

Collin Clabaugh has been living with his grandparents, Randy and Melodie Passmore, in a 55-and-over gated community in Prescott, Arizona, since last year.

He moved in when his mother died from organ failure and his father died by suicide two weeks later, NBC News reported.

Now the homeowner’s association (HOA) from The Gardens at Willow Creek in Prescott, Arizona, says Collin can’t live there, because residents must be older than 19.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A homeowner’s association is trying to expel an orphaned 15-year-old living with his grandparents, saying he’s too young to live in the gated senior living community.

Collin Clabaugh has been living with his grandparents in a 55-and-over gated community in Prescott, Arizona, since last year when his mother died from organ failure and his father died by suicide two weeks later, NBC News reported.

Collin’s grandparents say the teen has nowhere else to go.

In December, the family received a letter from the neighborhood’s homeowner’s association (HOA) saying Collin has to move out by June, 30, 2020. The association’s board of directors said in a statement to KNXV that residents must be older than 19 to live in the gated community.

Collin’s grandmother Melodie Passmore said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that she and her husband, Randy, moved into The Gardens at Willow Creek in Prescott four years ago because it was a place they could afford, not because they wanted to move away from young people.

caption Collin Clabaugh source WPVI

“We didn’t plan this,” she told KNXV. “We didn’t go out one day and say, ‘Hey, let’s have Clay kill himself, and let’s have Bonnie die, and we’ll take Collin in. And to heck with the HOA.’ It’s not the way it was planned.”

Collin told the Arizona Republic that he’s a respectable neighbor. He raked and weeded for one resident, helped put up Christmas lights, and cared for one resident’s dog.

“We let them know all the circumstances, but they still are stuck to that rule. And I don’t think that’s the right thing to do morally,” Collin told the Arizona Republic. “If I was in that position, I wouldn’t say you have to get out because it’s the rule. I’d make an exception for anyone who needed an exception.”

The attorney representing the housing association told NBC News it is willing to work with the Passmores, but did not clarify whether Collin would be able to stay.

The family has filed an appeal with the HOA board.