18 at-home baking hacks for when you’re missing ingredients or tools

caption Baking substitutes and hacks can help when you’re missing supplies or tools. source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Unlike cooking, baking requires you to follow recipes exactly, with even a tablespoon of butter making a huge difference in taste.

But there are actually a lot of common substitutes and baking hacks you can make use of if you’re out of an ingredient or tool and can’t run out to the store for supplies.

Yogurt, applesauce, and even avocados can replace common baking ingredients, and you can use a wine bottle as a rolling pin in a pinch.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You can make yeast at home.

caption You don’t have to buy yeast.

If you decide to make bread at home, it’s likely you have most of the ingredients you’ll need: flour, butter, eggs. But if you don’t have yeast, you might think you can’t make the recipe work.

You can actually make yeast at home with dried fruit, water, and flour, so you don’t need to rush to the store.

A biologist, who goes by shoelaces3 on Twitter, gives helpful how-to instructions, or you can watch some YouTube tutorials.

You can make your own buttermilk, or use yogurt as a replacement.

caption You can recreate buttermilk.

If you don’t have buttermilk on hand, you can combine regular milk with lemons or vinegar to create the mixture. The Kitchn has a helpful recipe for it.

Yogurt can also act as a stand-in for buttermilk. A substitute might change the taste or texture of your baked goods a bit, but it might be even better than you thought.

The Spruce Eats offers a good breakdown of the yogurt-to-buttermilk substitution ratio.

Greek yogurt can also act as a substitute for sour cream.

caption Greek yogurt is a common substitute.

Yogurt is a flexible substitute for many dishes, as its fermented state is what makes it an effective baking ingredient.

Greek yogurt is particularly helpful as a sour cream substitute because it has a thicker consistency than regular yogurt, as Healthline notes.

You can bake bananas to ripen them more quickly.

caption You can ripen bananas.

You might get the urge to bake banana muffins or bread before your bananas have browned enough to work for your recipe.

But baking bananas at 400 degrees ripens them for baking in just five minutes.

You can watch a video tutorial on ripening your bananas here.

Running out of cooking oil isn’t the end of the world.

caption Applesauce can work as a substitute for oil.

Vegetable oil is a necessary ingredient for many baked goods, but you don’t need to panic if you open the cabinet and discover you’re out.

Applesauce works similarly to oil in baking, and you don’t even have to change the ratio in recipes if you substitute it.

It will change the texture of your recipe a bit, so it might be best to make a small portion of your desired sweet with the sauce before you fully commit to it.

A wine bottle can be a rolling pin in a pinch.

caption You can flatten dough with a wine bottle.

A wine bottle will flatten dough just like a rolling pin, so you can put your empty bottle of red to good use.

Place flat hands on top of the bottle, and push it back and forth.

You don’t need yeast to make certain kinds of bread.

caption Yeast isn’t always necessary.

Yeast-free bread recipes are becoming more popular, and you can find everything from loaves to dinner rolls that require no yeast.

Likewise, some types of bread don’t use yeast at all, such as sourdough, which requires a separate sourdough starter.

Tinfoil can make your pans smaller if you don’t own a variety.

caption Tinfoil can make pans smaller.

Baking tins can be somewhat expensive, but you don’t have to splurge each time you need a different size.

You can create a smaller barrier using a handmade wall of tinfoil to keep your batter in place.

You can learn how to fold the barrier here.

There are multiple ingredients that can act as a substitute for eggs.

caption You don’t need eggs.

Eggs are a crucial baking ingredient, as they create structure and add moisture to your finished product.

But if your carton is empty, you can substitute eggs with a number of ingredients, including applesauce, flax seeds, tofu, buttermilk, yogurt, and more.

A slice of bread can prevent your brown sugar from going hard.

caption Bread stops brown sugar from clumping.

Brown sugar clumps when it’s exposed to air as a result of the molasses that gives it its flavor.

To prevent your sugar from clumping, place a slice of bread in an air-tight container with the brown sugar.

The bread will soften the granules.

Gluten-free oats can become flour.

caption Oats can become flour.

If you can’t or don’t want to eat gluten in your sweets, you can grind gluten-free oats into a powder to become flour.

A food processor makes the substitution easier.

You can make powdered sugar at home.

caption Powdered sugar can be made at home.

Powdered sugar isn’t used for much aside from baking, so you might not have it sitting in your cupboard.

But you probably do have granulated sugar and cornstarch nearby, which you can grind together to make powdered sugar.

And brown sugar is also really easy to make yourself.

caption You can make brown sugar.

Brown sugar is just regular sugar combined with molasses, so it’s simple to make from home.

You can make light or dark brown sugar, just increase the amount of molasses to fit your needs.

You don’t need special tools to make a pretty pie crust.

caption You don’t need a pastry cutter.

A pastry cutter is the best tool for creating patterns on pie crusts, but it’s unlikely you’ll have one at home if you aren’t a frequent baker.

You can use a fork to make decorative imprints on your pie crust instead.

It might not be a masterpiece, but it will give your pie a finished look.

You can replace butter with avocados.

caption Avocados are helpful for baking.

Not only are avocados one of the trendiest fruits, but they’re also useful for baking.

You can replace butter with avocados in a 1:1 ratio, but it does make dishes slightly moister.

It’s best to increase the amount of the dry ingredients in a recipe to make sure the dish turns out as you hoped if you use avocado, according to Kitchn.

A mason jar might be your new best friend if your whisk breaks.

caption Mason jars can help you mix things.

A whisk is better for mixing than many other kitchen tools, but if it breaks, a mason jar can help you out.

Just place your ingredients in a mason jar, screw the top on, and shake them together until they’re mixed.

Combine Jell-O powder with white frosting if you’re out of food coloring.

caption Jell-O powder is a substitute for food coloring.

Opening the cabinet and realizing you don’t have any food coloring after you’ve already baked a cake is frustrating, but Jell-O powder can help.

Stir together Jell-O powder and white frosting, and it’ll become more colorful and flavorful.

You can use dental floss to make a layered cake.

caption Floss can create cake layers.

If you don’t have multiple baking tins and want to bake a layered cake, dental floss might help you.

Wrap the floss around the whole cake, and pull the ends together until it slices. The method allows you to cut your cake without making it lopsided.

Food & Wine has a helpful video tutorial here.