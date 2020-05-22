How to make 5 easy dog treats and what you need to do it

source Christine Caplan/INSIDER

We tested five easy homemade dog treats recipes that were developed by Kiki Kane, the trending editor and dog chef at Rover, the dog-walking and sitting site.

Kane’s goal is to make cooking and baking for dogs easy, but these recipes don’t skimp on flavor – some can even be shared with humans.

Dogs can have food sensitivities and allergies to a large variety of foods. If you have concerns about any ingredients, be sure to talk to your vet. My dogs have GI issues and didn’t have any problems with these five recipes, which were fed in moderation.

Read more: baking tools for beginners, best dog food, and organic dog treats

“What says love better than food?” Rover’s resident dog chef Kiki Kane said in an interview with Insider Reviews.

Food is one way we can share our love and bond with others, especially our pets. Sure, most of us feed our pets high-quality dog food, but making homemade dog treats is a fun, special way to really surprise them.

Kane’s rescue dog, Rudy, inspired her to cook for dogs and become a canine chef. “Rudy was diagnosed with hemangiosarcoma, and this wonderful dog was wasting away,” she said. She started with meatloaf as a topper and it worked wonders on his attitude and weight. After that, she learned everything she could about cooking for dogs and how accessible it is. “It’s like cooking for people minus the fat and sugar,” Kane said.

For this article, Kane shared five of her favorite recipes, including Two-Ingredient Treats, Very Berry Non-Dairy Ice Cream for Dogs, Banana Bread for Dogs, Apple Bites, and Pizza Bites. I really enjoyed cooking them for my two hounds – they deserve it. My dogs loved all of them but had a favorite. Some of the recipes can be shared with humans, too, including the banana bread and sorbet (just add some rum or tequila, if you prefer). They’re also sugar- and fat-free.

Some of these treats are better for warmer temperatures, and others are perfect for any season. You can also save one or two for special occasions like your dog’s birthday or their “gotcha day” (adoption day). Even if you don’t bake regularly, these recipes are easy enough for beginners.

Here are 5 easy homemade dog treats recipes:

Two-Ingredient Treats

source Christine Caplan/INSIDER

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 24 minutes

Total Time: 34 minutes

Yield: 8 dozen small cookies

Ingredients:

1 4-ounce jar of baby food (I used banana)

1 cup flour

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, mix one cup of flour with the jar of baby food and stir to combine.

3. Add more flour and knead your dough until it’s no longer sticky.

4. Roll out your dough on a floured surface and cut out treats, placing them on a cookie sheet.

5. Bake 24 minutes or until cooked through and the bottoms are just starting to brown.

6. For an extra-crisp cookie, turn off the oven when cookies are done, but leave them to cool inside the oven to remove any excess moisture.

Final thoughts: With a brush, you can use fish oil to make the treats even more delicious for your dogs.

Did the dogs love it? The dogs loved this treat because it was crunchy. Texture can be a big thing with my dogs and they like treats that have a substantial crunch.

Very Berry Non-Dairy Ice Cream for Dogs

source Christine Caplan/INSIDER

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Yield: 1 ½ cups

Ingredients:

1 cup mixed berries (we used strawberry, blueberry, and blackberry)

½ cup cold water

Instructions:

1. Place berries and half of the cold water in your food processor and pulse until smooth.

2. Add more water as necessary to achieve your desired texture.

3. Serve and enjoy.

Final thoughts: Put these into the freezer for 30 minutes for the desired texture. You can also use ice cubes instead of cold water.

Did the dogs love it? At first, they hesitated. They didn’t understand that they needed to lick it rather than try to chew it. Then the sorbet disappeared in a few minutes!

Banana Bread for Dogs

source Christine Caplan/INSIDER

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 25 mins

Dairy-free Servings: 4 mini loaves

Ingredients:

1 cup oat flour (DIY tip: Pulse rolled oats in the food processor for about a minute to make your own.)

1 cup all-purpose or whole wheat flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 pinch salt

1 cup milk (We used unsweetened coconut milk. You could use any dog-friendly milk or even just water.)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 ripe bananas (You can roast them up a bit in the oven first for a little extra caramelization.)

1 egg

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Grease 4 mini loaf pan molds well.

3. Measure dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl and blend thoroughly with a fork.

4. In a smaller bowl, mash the bananas and wet ingredients until smooth.

5. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir with a fork just to combine.

6. Pour the batter into greased loaf pans, about a 1/4 cup per loaf.

7. Bake until a knife inserted comes out pretty clean and the top and sides have a nice color to them.

Final thoughts: This bread was a huge hit with my dogs. I also ate an entire load with honey.

Did the dogs love it? There was so much of it leftover. I gave the dogs slices of the bread with each of their meals and even crumbled some as a topped on their kibble.

Apple Bites

source Christine Caplan/INSIDER

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Yield: 48 cookies

Ingredients:

2 apples, cored and diced (I used jazz apples)

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon coconut oil

2 cups all-purpose flour (oat flour works great too)

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ cup milk

1 egg

Optional: ½ cup grated parmesan or cheddar

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Set your oven racks to a central position with room to use multiple trays if you like.

3. Wash, core, and dice or grate the apples.

4. To your diced apple, add the cinnamon, vanilla, honey, and coconut oil and stir thoroughly.

5. Add the flours and baking powder next, stirring to combine. This will resemble a crumble more than cookie dough – don’t be alarmed.

6. Add the milk and egg and give it a final stir.

7. Drop small spoonfuls of cookie dough onto a parchment-lined* cookie sheet.

8. You can either leave the dough in spherical form or press down lightly with a fork to create a flatter, crunchier cookie.

9. Bake 20 minutes, or until the tops attain some golden color and there are some crunchy bits on the edges, but the bottom isn’t too browned.

*Aluminum foil is a fine replacement for parchment paper.

Final thoughts: These end up looking like apple pie cookies, and your kitchen will smell amazing after they come out of the oven.

Did the dogs love it? Sherman, my beagle, was a huge fan. I needed to break up the bites into a few pieces for both dogs. It’s easier to drop a larger portion onto the tray rather than break it up into tiny pieces before cooking.

Pizza Bites

source Christine Caplan/INSIDER

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 14 minutes

Total Time: 29 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups flour (I used whole wheat, but any kind will do.)

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 tablespoons plain tomato paste or puree

¼ cup parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon oregano

1 tablespoon basil

1 tablespoon fresh parsley

Water as needed to finish dough (we used 3 tablespoons)

Equipment:

Stand mixer with dough hook attachment (I used a fork and a large mixing bowl and it worked fine)

2 parchment-lined cookie sheets

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees

2. In your mixer, place the flour, herbs, baking powder, and salt and stir by hand just to incorporate.

3. Add the tomato paste, yogurt, and olive oil and start kneading at medium speed with the dough hook attachment.

4. Add water by the tablespoon until the dough just comes together

5. Knead for about 6 minutes.

6. Turn out dough onto floured board and divide in half.

7. Roll out dough. (Pro tip: sandwich between sheets of parchment paper to avoid over-flouring.)

8. Cut out with bone-shaped cookie cutters and place on parchment-lined cookie sheet.

Bake 14 minutes for a chewy, pizza crust-like treat. Turn off oven and leave cookies inside to crisp them up more for a classic cookie crunch with a longer shelf life.

Final thoughts: The consistency is not cookie dough, so make sure you have a nice cookie cutter with sharp edges to work with.

Did the dogs love it? The smell that filled the kitchen had the dogs begging for a bite before they even left the oven. I baked these for exactly 14 minutes, and the dogs liked the chewy consistency.

Here are some of our favorite dog-themed baking molds and cookie cutters: