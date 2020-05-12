3 homeschool experts share tips for parents who are burnt out from teaching their kids

School closures due tot the coronavirus pandemic have affected at least 55 million US students.

Even parents who were initially reluctant to homeschool now may have to do so now since many schools might not reopen until the fall.

Insider asked three homeschool experts for tips on how to keep teaching children at home without burning out.

To help slow the spread of the coronavirus, schools across the US have temporarily closed, affecting at least 55 million students. Many families were hopeful that schools would reopen at some point this year, but it’s more likely to happen in the fall.

Many parents, even famous ones, have said that they’re overwhelmed by having to homeschool their children. It’s particularly challenging for those who are also balancing work and managing the home.

While many schools are providing virtual learning opportunities, some parents say they have to oversee those lessons, and those sessions might not be enough to fill an entire day.

Insider asked three homeschool experts for tips on how to continue to foster an auspicious learning environment, even while feeling burnt out from shouldering so many responsibilities.

Take a break from school work

source Sean Gallup / Staff / Getty Images

Being cooped up at home will affect every member of the family. If parents and children feel that the academic pressure is too overwhelming, there’s no harm in taking a break for a few days – or even a week at a time, said Tonya Abari, a consultant and former teacher who homeschools her daughter.

If parents have to choose between completing assignments and having fun, they should choose fun, said Jennifer Sutherland-Miller, an educator who spent more than two decades homeschooling her own children.

“The isolation will take its toll on kids and parents alike, ” she said. “You would never ask more of your kids than they are capable of giving in a crisis. Remember to cut yourself some slack too.”

Turn the backyard into a classroom

source Lisa Maree Williams / Stringer / Getty Images

Families that can safely access outdoor space can experiment with the forest school model, a method of learning that turns a backyard into a classroom – no matter what the weather is. Children are free from desks and tedious assignments and are encouraged to explore nature, collect leaves and sticks, and engage in unstructured play.

“It has a huge range of benefits, including improved health and fitness, concentration, teamwork, emotional wellbeing and independence,” Rebecca Wyatt, forest school leader at Bournemouth Collegiate School in the UK, told TheSchoolRun, an education resource for parents.

Wyatt suggested a few simple outdoor projects parents can organize, such as building a bug shelter, using sticks to construct a maze, or organizing a scavenger hunt for different types of leaves or stones.

Help your child cope with loss and sadness

If your child is moodier than usual or is having more tantrums, keep in mind that your child could very well be struggling. A recent study out of China found that children are more susceptible to developing depression and anxiety while living under quarantine.

During this period of uncertainty, Sutherland-Miller said parents should encourage their children to identify the emotions they’re feeling, and talk openly about how to process them.

“We can’t control how we feel, but we can control how we act and react to those emotions,” she said. “That lesson might just be one of the most important in a lifetime.”

Engage in experiential learning

source Rachel Hosie/Insider

If you’ve had enough of traditional math and science, Abari suggested getting children involved in hands-on learning opportunities that they might not have been able to do while enrolled in traditional school.

Cooking and baking together is one option. You can also use this time to teach your kids skills you’ve been meaning to impart. Show them how to change a tire, balance a checkbook, or build a bookshelf.

Schedule a few activities for the same time every day

Children thrive when they have a reliable and consistent routine. While it’s challenging to create a strict schedule under such chaotic circumstances, homeschool experts agree that scheduling at least a few activities for the same time each day can be helpful. That could just be making sure kids wake up and go to bed at a set time, and eat their meals at around the same time each day.

Parents should also allot around the same amount of time for each activity. Learning blocks, for example, should be about 30 to 50 minutes, according to Mickey Revenaugh, co-founder of Connections Academy, an online school program.

Using visual tools, such as a daily schedule to keep on the refrigerator, can help children transition from one activity to the next with ease, said Becky Spence, a homeschooling blogger, who has printable tools available to parents on her site.

Try group activities online

source OLI SCARFF / Contributor / Getty Images

To enable children to continue to socialize – while still isolating at home – parents can turn to sites like, Outschool. which offers a wide range of remote group activities, including learning to play guitar and video editing.

“They can see each other, talk, and collaborate just like they would in class,” said Sutherland-Miller.

Schedule downtime for your child

Making sure to include downtime during this stressful period is important for both parents and children.

“Everyone is stressed, anxious, and lots of schedules have been turned upside down,” said Abari.

That’s why scheduling activities that aren’t school related and don’t involve screens is key. Giving children the opportunity to choose which activities to do is empowering to them and can give them a sense of control. Those activities can be simple and low stress, such as listening to music, painting, or resting.

Take advantage of free education resources

source Brian Frank/Reuters

A number of education companies, including Scholastic and Khan Academy, are offering free lesson plans and activities for kids who are stuck at home.

Khan Academy offers prepared daily schedules for children ages 4 to 18. Scholastic developed a “Learn From Home” program and releases a week of programming at a time.

Teachers Pay Teachers is another helpful source parents can turn to for educational materials. The platform serves as a marketplace for teachers to sell their lesson plans, worksheets, and virtual field trip guides.

Create a dedicated learning space

If you haven’t already, designate a dedicated learning space for each child that is as distraction-free as possible, Revenaugh told Insider.

“It could be a desk or a corner of the living room,” she said. “Aim for quiet and a location where you can check in on them regularly.”

People who live in homes where space is limited can just get resourceful, Courtney Ostaff, an online educator told the New York Post.

“All you really need is a flat surface like a kitchen or dining table,” Ostaff said. “Noise-canceling headphones are also very handy to limit distractions.”

