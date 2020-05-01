A few hotels are starting to offer honeymoon-at-home care packages for couples with postponed weddings — here’s everything included for under $500, including a gift card toward a future stay

source Isla Bella

As people around the world shelter in place and avoid group gatherings and non-essential travel in response to the novel coronavirus, all large social events are canceled until further notice.

That sadly includes weddings, and many engaged couples have had to cancel romantic ceremonies, elaborate receptions, and long-planned honeymoons.

For those with postponed honeymoons, a few hotels are offering creative solutions with honeymoon-at-home care packages that deliver a luxury honeymoon experience to your door. They cost just under $500 and include a $250 gift certificate towards a future stay.

But some couples have chosen to move forward in creative ways, opting to marry in a small, intimate ceremony now, and celebrate with family, friends, and honeymoons later.

Governor Cuomo even signed an order allowing New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses virtually, and for officiants to perform Zoom wedding ceremonies remotely. And while you might not be able to hop on a virtual honeymoon as easily, a few hotels are trying to find ways to help couples celebrate their unions with a honeymoon-at-home gift package.

Hidden Pond Resort in Kennebunkport, Maine, and Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys are two properties offering such services. They each launched a “Honeymoon at Home” package, which boxes up a version of the luxe experience the hotel would otherwise provide on-property, and are delivering it right to your doorstep, including a $250 gift card for a future stay. These packages are worthy self-care indulgences for any disappointed couples with canceled plans, and also make great gifts to lift spirits, inspire future travel, and support hospitality and independent hotels.

source Hidden Pond Maine

And if you’re still seeking inspiration for a future honeymoon or romantic retreat, both resorts are worth considering.

Hidden Pond Resort is comprised of a collection of luxury cottages and bungalows in coastal Maine, situated on 60-acres of birch forest. Perks include a sumptuous spa, an organic garden, two pools, a farm-to-fork restaurant, and a sleek bar. Hiking trails, biking, paddle boarding, yoga, and other relaxing services are all readily available. If that sounds great, consider purchasing (or gifting) a Honeymoon at Home from Hidden Pond, which costs $499 plus shipping, and includes a $250 gift card towards a future stay. The package is presented in a wooden box that includes all of the following, and can be purchased here:

$250 gift card for a future stay at Hidden Pond

2 sets of Hidden Pond robes and slippers

Hidden Pond special blend coffee

Pair of Hidden Pond mugs

Hidden Pond’s house-made trail mix from the on-site Earth restaurant

½ dozen s’more macaroons from Earth restaurant

Bath flakes and lotion from the Tree Spa at Hidden Pond

Sea Love Candle

Birch tree candle holder

Maine-themed puzzle

Jar of “Spoonful of Sunshine” honey from Fun Wreckers Farm in Kennebunkport

Instant camera to capture moments

If you’d rather picture yourself somewhere tropical, Isla Bella Beach Resort is the first five-star, full-service luxury resort in the Middle Florida Keys surrounded by acres of private shoreline including one mile of powder sand beach, three restaurants, five swimming pools, over 24,000 square feet of meeting and event space, as well as on-site water sports, fishing, and a marina. Rooms boast private balconies and breathtaking Atlantic Ocean views. The resort is two hours from Miami, one hour from Key West, and minutes from the Marathon International Airport in the Keys. If you’re thinking of making a trip of it, be sure to read our guides to the best hotels in Miami and the best hotels in Key West.

Isla Bella’s Honeymoon at Home package costs $443 (with a $250 gift card) plus shipping and can be purchased by emailing info@islabella.com or calling 305-481-945. The package includes:

