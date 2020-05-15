You can earn $2,500 to create a custom island in ‘Animal Crossing’

caption “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” has been a smash hit. source “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”/Nintendo

A food chain in Hong Kong is offering $2,580 for someone to build a branded island for it in Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”

“Animal Crossing” has been a smash hit during the pandemic and people have used it as a source of escapism and as a virtual space to recreate real-life events like graduations and weddings.

The company, Yummy House, says it has received 230 applications for the role, including some from mainland China where “Animal Crossing” is not authorized for sale.

A Hong Kong food chain is turning to the smash-hit videogame “Animal Crossing” to get some publicity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yummy House announced this week it is offering a one-month position paying 20,000 HKD ($2,580) for someone to create a branded island for the company in “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” Candidates must have more than 100 hours of experience playing the game to apply.

“We started planning this in April. Because of the pandemic in Hong Kong, lots of people can’t go out, lots of companies are collapsing, and lots of workers are being laid off or furloughed,” a Yummy House marketing executive in charge of the project told Quartz. “We thought, since so many people don’t have much to do, why don’t we provide this opportunity while doing some soft selling?”

A food company in Hong Kong is looking to hire an Animal Crossing player with 100 hours+ experience to build and maintain an Island that can be used to promote the brand. The pay is HKD 20,000 ($2.5k) per month and the Island must be created within 31 days. pic.twitter.com/BKKSMNpaOm — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 13, 2020

Quartz reported Thursday the company had received 230 applications.

A small number of these came from mainland China where “Animal Crossing” was removed for sale after users started posting political messages about Hong Kong in-game.