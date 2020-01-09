Devastating images of burned koalas and wallabies are emerging from Australia as 1 billion animals are feared dead

caption An injured koala resting in a washing basket at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park in Australia on Wednesday. source Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

This week, the estimated number of animals feared dead in Australia’s devastating bushfires soared to more than 1 billion.

As the country enters its third year of an unprecedented drought, blazes have burned an estimated 25 million acres – 46% more than the total that burned in the Brazilian Amazon last year. Australia’s dry season still has another two months to go.

Despite rescue efforts, tens of thousands of koalas are estimated to have died on one island alone. Ecologists fear the fires could wipe endangered species off the map.

Disturbing images from the fires’ aftermath are beginning to emerge.

Warning: This post contains graphic images of dead animals.

Unprecedented, deadly bushfires have raged across Australia since September.

caption A satellite photo of Bateman Bay on the southern coast of New South Wales, Australia, on December 31. source Copernicus EMS

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate, and at least 25 have died. An estimated 2,000 homes have been destroyed.

The fires have razed an estimated 25 million acres across the continent.

source Shayanne Gal/Insider

That’s an area larger than South Korea and 46% bigger than that which burned in the Brazilian Amazon last year.

In some areas the fires are so large they’ve created their own weather.

caption A diagram showing how fires form pyrocumulonimbus clouds. source Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria

The smoke generates clouds that create thunderstorms, ultimately leading to more fires.

Despite rescue and treatment efforts, 1 billion animals are feared dead amid the blazes.

caption Tracy Dodd, a volunteer for Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services, holding a kangaroo with burned feet pads that was rescued from bushfires in Australia’s Blue Mountains area. source Jill Gralow / Reuters

Warning: The following images contain graphic content.

Last week, ecologists estimated that 480 million mammals, birds, and reptiles had died in the fires. But on Monday that number skyrocketed.

caption A dead koala among blue-gum trees on Wednesday after bushfires ravaged Australia’s Kangaroo Island. source Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Chris Dickman, an ecologist at the University of Sydney, told HuffPost that last week’s estimate was conservative and considered only the state of New South Wales.

“Over a billion would be a very conservative figure,” Dickman told HuffPost.

caption A dead Australian native bird washed up among ash and fire debris on Boydtown Beach in Eden, Australia, on Tuesday. source Tracey Nearmy/Reuters

Dickman said researchers didn’t have population data for animals like bats, frogs, and invertebrates, making it difficult to know how many had died.

The fires could wipe out some endangered species, including the southern corroboree frog and the mountain pygmy-possum.

source Photo by Rick Stevens/The Sydney Morning Herald/Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images

The fires have burned one-third of Kangaroo Island, known for its nature preserves and endangered bird species.

caption Kangaroo Island is off the coast of Adelaide. source Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

Ecologists estimate that 25,000 koalas have died in the island’s Flinders Chase National Park.

caption A dead koala in the bushfire-ravaged outskirts of the Parndana region on Wednesday on Kangaroo Island. source Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

That’s half of the park’s koala population.

Koalas can’t move fast enough to escape the fires, the ecologist Mark Graham told Parliament in December. Koalas also eat leaves from eucalyptus trees, which are highly flammable.

“The fires have burned so hot and so fast that there has been significant mortality of animals in the trees, but there is such a big area now that is still on fire and still burning that we will probably never find the bodies,” Graham said, according to The Guardian.

Each day Australians have brought about 30 injured koalas to the Kangaroo Wildlife Park, at the edge of the island’s fire zone.

“At least a third of what has been brought in we’ve had to euthanize unfortunately,” Sam Mitchell, a co-owner of the park, told The Guardian.

caption Mitchell, a co-owner of the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, carrying a dead koala and a dead kangaroo to a mass grave on Wednesday on Kangaroo Island. source Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

He said residents had also brought in kangaroos, wallabies, and pygmy possums.

“We are seeing many burns to hands and feet – fingernails melted off,” Mitchell said. “For some the burns are just too extreme.”

caption The burns on the feet of koala named Kate from Bellangry State Forest seen as she was treated for burns at The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital on November 29 in Port Macquarie, Australia. source Nathan Edwards/Getty Images

Rescuers fear many animals simply can’t escape the fires.

caption A dead wallaby in Australia’s Wingello State Forest on Monday. source Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

“We’re not getting that many animals coming into care,” Tracy Burgess, a volunteer at Wildlife Information, Rescue, and Education Services, told Reuters. “Our concern is that they don’t come into care because they’re not there anymore, basically.”

On Thursday, Mitchell and some staff members of the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park said they were going to stay despite the threat of fires on the island.

caption Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park. source Google

According to 7 News, they are staying to protect the roughly 700 animals in their care.

The nearby town of Parndana was evacuated by the Country Fire Service and the Australian Defence Force.

For those looking to donate to organizations assisting with relief efforts in Australia, here are some to consider.

To help animals (and the humans caring for them):

World Wildlife Fund Australia hopes to raise $30 million Australian dollars (about $20 million US) for an Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund.

The New South Wales Wildlife Information, Rescue, and Education Service (WIRES) rescues and cares for animals. The group is seeking donations for volunteer carers and rescuers.

The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital has a GoFundMe page that seeks funding for recovery work to help koalas affected by the bushfires.

Other organizations include:

Australian Red Cross

Salvation Army

St Vincent de Paul Society

New South Wales Rural Fire Service

Country Fire Authority (CFA), Victoria

The Victorian Bushfire Appeal