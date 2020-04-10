18 hotels and Airbnbs around the world are currently offering virtual classes in lieu of their usual on-site activities and events — almost all of them are free

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Due to the novel Coronavirus, the travel industry has experienced massive disruptions.

The hotel industry is adapting to these circumstances by pivoting to offer online virtual programming in lieu of their usual on-site activities and events.

From Instagram cooking classes with Italian chefs to digital concert series and virtual kids’ camps, hotels are coming up with creative ways to engage travelers at home and teach them new skills.

The hotel industry is especially feeling the impact, with thousands of workers let go or furloughed, and many properties closing their doors indefinitely.

But hospitality is a resilient and passionate industry. Hoteliers, chefs, creatives, and Airbnb hosts have all banded together to adapt to these new circumstances and engage with guests, even if only digitally. Programming that would typically take place on-site is being offered online, free of charge, to teach new skills and safely engage with communities.

From Cornell-approved virtual kids’ camps to learning to make pasta with an Italian chef on Instagram, or tuning in to art talks via Zoom, hotels are exploring creative options for would-be guests to stay engaged and entertained from their living rooms.

Read on for 18 creative virtual learning classes and experiences offered by hotels and Airbnb hosts around the world:

Gurney’s Resorts – Montauk, New York & Newport, Rhode Island

Gurney’s Resorts in Montauk, NY and Newport, RI are waterfront havens for families, focused on sustainability and education. In fact, in summer 2019, Gurney’s Star Island in Montauk partnered with the Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program to deliver a custom youth education program called Camp Gurney’s.

Now, the brand has launched a virtual experiences campaign called #GoneHomeWithGurneys, featuring everything from weekly digital lessons for kids to wellness tips, meditations, recipes, and more. The Cornell Marine Program is also part of the virtual campaign and they are providing weekly digital lessons for kids with hands-on learning opportunities across topics like water quality, habitat, aquaculture, STEAM, and fisheries.

All programming will be streamed on the @gurneyresorts social channel, via Instagram stories and static posts.

Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

The recently renovated Hilton Los Cabos is getting a digital update. The buzzy beach resort has taken many aspects of its usual on-site programming and turned them into a brand new #HiltonLosCabosAtHome series.

Follow @hiltonloscabos to join in on fun experiences such as arts and crafts projects from the kids’ club, Spanish language lessons, and joining the executive chef as he makes mouthwatering Mexican food recipes, and more.

Airbnb – Worldwide

Many of Airbnb’s highly popular bookable experiences with local hosts are now available online. Enjoy unique activities like virtually meeting the dogs of Chernobyl, following along in the day of the life of an Olympic bobsledder, or taking a family baking class.

Just like the usual Airbnb experiences, the activities range in price point and length, but all are led by local experts and can easily be enjoyed from home. Most of the online experiences can be booked individually, as a group, or you can join others who have also signed up as a fun way to virtually meet and connect with new people with similar interests.

Hotel Gaythering – Miami, Florida

The notorious, adults-only Hotel Gaythering in South Beach bills itself as the “gayest hotel in Miami Beach” and they’re keeping the party going even with social distancing. Lively programming such as drag queen karaoke, bingo, and trivia have all gone virtual.

Every Monday night at 8 p.m. EST, join popular drag queen Karla Croqueta, and regular host of the Gaythering’s karaoke night, on @KarlaCroqueta to watch people sing their hearts out. You can even ask to be added to the queue to practice your singing skills live for a virtual audience.

Meanwhile, keep your mind sharp with Shade at Home Trivia Night every Wednesday. Sign up to play on the Bar Trivia App and hang out virtually using Zoom. Or join drag queen Blamie Forret who leads virtual bingo from her living room on Thursdays. Play using the free Bingo Maker website and search for her game to get a digital bingo card.

Il Salviatino – Florence, Italy

Set outside Florence in the countryside of Fiesole, Italy, Il Salviatino is a dreamy luxury getaway opening up its digital doors to savor the restaurant’s classic cuisine.

Become an accomplished home chef by following along as the hotel’s executive chef Silvia Grossi teaches traditional Tuscan cooking classes on @ilsalviatino as an Instagram TV series. Learn to make dishes like gnocchi with sundried tomatoes and burrata, and homemade multigrain pici pasta.

The Resort at Paws Up – Montana

The ultimate in luxury glamping, The Resort at Paws Up is the ideal destination for outdoor lovers who still want a sumptuous stay. Now, their “Live from Big Sky Country” Instagram live series invites you to join the resort’s experts in wildlife, wellness, cooking, and beyond.

The series offers a wide range of digital experiences including yoga classes on the ranch, visiting the resident baby horses with the Equestrian Manager, foraging in the wilderness alongside an expert to see how they gather fresh ingredients, cooking classes, and learning to make body scrubs with the Spa and Wellness Director.

The classes and experiences stream on the @theresortatpawsup Instagram page, but you can follow along later since they are also saved as Instagram Highlights.

Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort – San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

Known by travelers as an excellent culinary destination, Las Ventanas al Paraiso is bringing its savory Mexican flavors to your kitchen with newly launched cooking tutorials found on @lasventanasalparaiso.

Executive Chef Diego Stefan guides watchers step-by-step through his signature recipes that include guacamole making class and a taco academy. He’s also sharing the techniques and recipe he uses to make the property’s famous jalapeno margarita for a spicy way to wash it all down. Don’t forget to tune into the hotel’s “Chilling at the Beach” Spotify playlist to set the mood.

Amanyara – Turks & Caicos

Take a breather and relax island style courtesy of luxury oasis Amanyara in Turks & Caicos. Embark on a wellness journey with @amanyara_resort on Instagram, where Aman’s Wellness Immersion Manager David Melladew is releasing a series of health-focused videos.

Examples of videos already on their Instagram page include breathing techniques to help destress and open up the lungs and an easy-to-follow, 15-minute yoga flow. For a different kind of destressing, they’ve also shared the recipe for a cooler mocktail with grapefruit juice, lime juice, and mint. Follow along for more recipes, workouts, and calming routines from the hotel.

Bobby Hotel – Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville is world-famous for live music and the Bobby Hotel is bringing a little piece of that straight to living rooms everywhere. The trendy boutique hotel, which usually hosts rooftop music concerts, is now doing a Keep It Spinnin’ virtual live music series.

Every day at 12 p.m. CDT, watch a different artist perform live and discover new music on the @bobbyhotel Instagram. Don’t worry, if you can’t watch the performances as they happen in real time, catch up later by clicking on the Keep It Playing Instagram highlight reel, or listen to their curated Spotify playlists.

Ocean House – Watch Hill, Rhode Island

This charming coastal cliffside hotel has started a new blog series to highlight property favorites you can indulge in at home.

Learn how to make Ocean’s House‘s signature chocolate chip cookies, make an easy happy hour wine cocktail with the hotel’s sommelier, or learn to shuck oysters safely. You can even find out how to prepare a delicious, glazed Easter Ham from chef Matt Voskuil. Check the blog regularly for new fun recipes and videos.

The Asbury Hotel – Jersey Shore

The Asbury Hotel‘s “Knit in the Pit” knitting class is usually a fun way for fellow travelers to meet new people and craft together. The hotel is still hosting the class, but now it’s via live stream on Zoom every Friday at 5:30 p.m. EST.

The hotel will also host frequent live music performances on its Instagram Live, featuring its regular lineup of performers who play at the lobby bar.

Filter Club – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Filter Club is part stylish boutique hotel, part private lifestyle and wellness club, featuring workspaces and private offices, workout studios and classes, and sophisticated dining. Now you can receive access to the exclusive club without having to officially join as a member.

The community is taking parts of its on-site programming online through Instagram Live. Tune in to @filterclub for fitness classes, wine tastings, chocolate chip cookie baking lessons, and more.

InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown – Los Angeles, California

Beyond being a well-located luxury hotel for tourists in LA, the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown is also beloved for its incredible 7th-floor gym, Attitude Fitness.

Their certified trainers have created a “Stuck at Home” workout series for easy living room exercises. The series features a range of workouts from cardio blasts to yoga and core work. The trainers demonstrate all the moves and guide you through the workout, so no prior experience is necessary. Sweat alongside the video trainers by watching anytime on the InterContinental blog page.

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino – Aruba

Take a virtual vacation and transport yourself to the white-sand beaches and turquoise waters of Aruba courtesy of Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. Tune into their Island Vibes Spotify Playlist to set the mood before kicking back to watch this calming video of the island’s stunning landscapes.

You can also learn about the island’s mesmerizing Butterfly Farm and feel like you’re walking through the lush garden by taking a virtual tour with a local guide via the Aruba tourism Facebook page.

MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa – Sonoma, California

This property exudes calm thanks to its setting on a six-acre estate in wine country complete with lush gardens, relaxing spa, and complimentary wine tastings. Now, MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa is taking the stress-free life digital.

Weekly free yoga sessions are shared online for anyone to join via the hotel’s events calendar. Suitable for all levels, the vinyasa yoga classes create a relaxing but challenging flow with an emphasis on intention, alignment, strength, balance, and learning to let go.

The Betsy South Beach – Miami, Florida

For a dose of culture and the arts, The Betsy is a well-known hotel and art haven, which has recently partnered with Florida International University of Miami Beach to host a weekly interactive arts salon on Monday nights at 7 p.m.

The events feature talks and performances with innovative artists and each one focuses on a different theme, such as architecture or photography. The events are free and accessible via Zoom. Just RSVP directly to rsvp@thebetsyhotel.com to gain access.

Belmond Hotels – Worldwide

Luxury hotel brand Belmond has launched a series of live virtual programs on Belmond IGTV, titled Belmond Invitations, designed to bring their signature high-end experiences to the armchair traveler. The performances are curated in collaboration with some of the hotels’ ambassadors who specialize in niche cultural activities.

The first two programs (which you can still watch and catch up on) were a class with British pianist Joe Stilgoe and a meditation led by yoga guru Nadia Narain Phillips. Next up is preparing for spring holidays with celebrity florist Simon Lycett, whose clients include Elton John, The Royal Family, and the National Gallery, and cooking with Chef Raymond Blanc OBE, founder of Michelin-starred Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons.

Belmond will also host a poetry reading with actress Gala Gordan and producer Isabelle MacPherson, and a baking class with Irish chef Clodagh McKenna to whip up bread and butter pudding and discuss the Irish culinary scene later in April.

Balboa Bay Resort – Newport Beach, California

Virtually slip away to “The OC” and its ocean scenery with peaceful boats bobbing in the harbor at the Balboa Bay Resort, a Forbes Four-Star property. Explore the hotel’s Instagram Stories and At-Home Tips Highlight section on @balboabayresort for DIY facial tips, like making a honey citrus face mask.

At home cocktail lessons, full cooking demonstrations from Chef Octavio, and nautical knowledge (like learning how to tie different sailor knots) are also available.