24 hotel-branded products that will mimic a luxury travel stay at home — from Ritz-Carlton sheets to Marriott wine glasses

Comfy mattresses

Shelter in place restrictions may soon lift in some cities around the country, but many hotels remain shuttered for the time being.

If you’re looking to recreate an at-home oasis using your favorite hotel-branded products, here are some of our favorite products available for purchase online.

From mattresses and sheets to room diffusers and robes, we included two different price points for each category.

Have you ever stayed at a hotel so glorious you wished you could stay there indefinitely, Royal Tenenbaums style? I know I certainly have. It’s hard to resist falling into a deep sleep on crisp ironed linens or lounging in fresh towels and plush robes. Nightly turndown service and room service aren’t bad either.

In addition to the happy memories we all associate with our favorite hotels, sometimes it’s the little treasures we bring back with us from luxurious stays that can make all the difference. From indulgent mini toiletries provided in the room to branded gift shop products, these items bring the hotel experience home, and in a way, extend the vacation, if only in your mind.

My skin has survived this quarantine in large part thanks to the stash of lotions and essential oils I picked up at the Intercontinental ANA Beppu Resort & Spa in Japan, whose products and on-site Harnn Heritage Spa are probably the closest I’ll ever come to experiencing heaven on earth.

While hotel stays and travel, in general, remain paused for the time being, making your home look and feel like you’re living in a luxury hotel is easier than ever thanks to the online availability of hotel-branded amenities and products.

This list brings true hotel-quality products straight to your home since every item included is made specifically by trusted and esteemed hotel brands. But if you happen to be looking more for hotel-inspired rather than hotel-specific, we have that covered too.

Whether you want to splurge on new items or give your space a refresh on a budget, choose from any of these high-end hotel finds, from high thread count hotel sheets and pillows to candles, towels, and robes.

These are the best hotel-branded products to create a five-star hotel experience at home.

Comfy mattresses

source Four Seasons

Reportedly, we spend about a third of our lives sleeping, so you might as well make that time count. If you truly want to make your bed a kingdom of comfort, Four Seasons At Home offers their signature mattress in firm and plush starting at $1,949 for a twin. To round out the experience, add pretty much every aspect of a Four Seasons hotel room with sheets, duvets, towels, and bathrobes, also available for purchase online. Everything comes wrapped in Four Seasons’ packaging for that little extra touch of magic.

For a slightly more affordable option, Westin Heavenly Spring Mattress is the cozy mattress of choice at Westin Hotels around the world. It’s crafted with six layers of thick padding for plush comfort and a pillow top that provides extra cushion. Best of all, it starts at a reasonable $1,395 for a full.

Sumptuous sheets

source Wayfair

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of staying at a Ritz, then you know their signature Hotel Stripe Linen Set by Frette is next-level perfection. The set includes two classic pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet. The flat sheet and pillowcases feature an elegant double row of embroidery along the border.

Vegas hotels may be closed for the time being, but you can still enjoy five-star sleep in this comforter set by Bellagio At Home. Crafted from 330-thread count cotton in pure white, the set comes with a comforter, shams, and an accent pillow. All feature a gray embroidered triple-border stripe, and thick polyester fiberfill to keep you warm and cozy on your way to dreamland.

Cozy pillows

source The Swissôtel At Home

The Swissôtel At Home online shop offers a selection of Swiss-inspired gifts, but their one-of-a-kind Stone Pine Pillow is really the star of the show. Filled with Swiss pine shavings, it releases a calming scent of the Swiss Alps. Plus, pine is said to have positive effects on wellbeing. The added support for your head and neck allows for a deeper sleep and the cool material helps to reduce night sweats, too.

For a slightly more affordable option, Down Dreams Classic Feather and Down Bed Pillows by Destination Home by Hilton provide comfort and savings in equal measure. These 100% cotton and completely hypoallergenic down comfort pillows are a great value at $116.99 on Wayfair, and their five-star rating says it all.

Elegant stemware

source Neiman Marcus

I know I dream of the day we can dine in beautiful halls and hotels around the world again, and this classy set of glassware in collaboration with Baccarat Hotel makes that easy. Developed in tandem with celebrated wine expert Bruno Quenioux, the set includes a champagne flute for bubbly occasions, two wine glasses ideal for every vintage, and a goblet for serving spirits. If it’s anything like the luxe experience we reviewed at Baccarat Hotel in New York, it’s sure to be unforgettable.

Simple, elegant, and uber affordable, Courtyard Collection’s wine glasses and collection of dishware will give your kitchen or bar cart a sleek upgrade. Each glass features the signature Bistro B insignia used in all Courtyard Bistro locations around the world.

Fragrant perfumes

source Neiman Marcus

Described as an “exclusive and sophisticated yet bright elixir,” Musc Impérial Cologen Absolue combines bergamot from Calabria, clary sage from Spain, blackcurrant, lavender from Provence, fig from Andalusia, musk ambrette from India, and cedarwood from Virginia. This is the bespoke scent of the Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona, and it is available for your enjoyment at home thanks to Nordstrom.com.

One of the most iconic locales in Rome, Hassler Roma, is set right at the top of the Spanish steps and is easily one of the city’s most beloved hotels. If you want to take a piece of its history home, try indulging in a signature scent. The Hassler Roma Amorovero Perfume Collection will take your nose on a journey even if you don’t actually leave the couch.

Aromatic candles

source The Ritz-Carlton

Inspired by the floral scents found in Central Park, The Ritz Carlton New York‘s 50 Central Park candle features aromas including elderflower, mountain mint, and ripe strawberries to create a relaxing environment within the comforts of your own home. Available in the Ritz Carlton shop for $79 for the 9 oz candle.

Breath in and say ahh. This Lavender and Bergamot Scented Candle by Hilton helps with relaxation thanks to rich notes of lavender, known for its calming and balancing properties. The best part is this delightful candle is it’s on sale now at Wayfair for $34.99.

Chic diffusers

source Shop Edition

Inspired by Italy’s fabled Hotel Cipriani in Venice, this gorgeous Bellini Stem Glass Crystal Bottle & Glass Collection Fragrance is inspired by the fresh and fruity aromas of the Bellini, which was reportedly created here by Mr. Cipriani himself. Elevate your space with fruity notes of apple, grapes, and the sweet taste of peach.

Bring the exclusive scent of the EDITION Hotel into your home. This sleek reed diffuser boasts an aroma that taps into intrinsic feelings of well-being, comfort, and exoticism. Allow complex notes of black tea, citrus, smoke, chocolate, pepper, along with bright floral notes, to waft through the air and carry you off to paradise. The candle is available for $85 on the EDITION Hotel’s store website.

Serene soaps

source Wynn Resorts

Wynn Las Vegas’ exclusive line of products includes The Home Collection. Take your shower to the next level with this scintillating set that includes shampoo, conditioner, hair gel, hair spray, and a wooden hairbrush. It also comes with a travel-size kit with a miniature version of each product.

Nothing says luxe like Bulgari Hotels, and now you don’t have to spend a small fortune to enjoy a piece of Bulgari at home thanks to these Bulgari Hotel soaps. We’re loving this set of four green tea hand soaps that smell divine and cost just $16.97 at Walmart.

Pampering face scrubs

source Aman Group

Pamper your face with Aman Skincare‘s line of products that include a range of natural healing blends. Try the Grounding Bath ritual that combines amethyst bath and shower oil with Himalayan salts to rejuvenate, relax, and center the mind. Or treat yourself with this nourishing jade mask concentrate, which is available on Neiman Marcus for $100.

One of San Diego’s most exclusive hotels, Golden Door is world-renowned for its top-of-the-line skincare treatments and products, including this Bamboo Face Scrub. The scrub is even made from the bamboo trees on the property.

Plush robes

source Marriott

If you live for a good plush hotel robe moment and have been wanting to bring that decadence home, you will certainly love Kimpton Robes. Their line features more than a dozen designs to suit every personality. I’m loving the leopard print robe, which has been one of their signatures for over a decade and starts at $99.

If you want to slip into something a little more affordable, Marriott’s Waffle Kimono Robe comes in just over $50 and features three quarter length sleeves and patch pockets. Its waffle weave is lightweight for that true hotel and spa feel.

Absorbent pool towels

source Kassatex New York

Loomed with the finest super-combed cotton, Four Seasons‘ pool towel set rings in at $169 and comes embossed with the iconic brand’s logo. The towels are super absorbent and soft enough to wrap yourself up in while lounging by the pool.

Crafted in 100% long-staple cotton and available in an array of colors, 1 Hotel Ibiza Pool Towels feature colorful and flat-woven stripes dyed using Eco-Melange. The technique means the towels are bleach resistant, and ideal for hanging poolside. They’re also a bargain at $35.

Stylish home goods

source Meso Goods

A safari operator with a knack for amazing design, Singita launched The Singita Boutique & Gallery, which offers artisanal design items from small decorative items to entire furniture pieces. Their online Boutique & Gallery offers a range of bespoke and carefully curated items that echo Singita’s award-winning interior design. Find exclusive African artifacts, jewelry, sofas, barstools, and more. I’m particularly partial to the colorful sofa cushions made from hand-dyed yarn.

Guatemala’s first and only Relais & Chateaux boutique hotel, Casa Palopó, is located on the hills overlooking Lake Atitlan. The hotel draws inspiration from local artisans with rooms and suites designed by Diego Olivero of Meso Goods. The shop is dedicated to providing sustainable incomes for artists so you can feel good about purchases while transforming your home into one of Central America’s most charming hotels. Elevate your space with whimsical woven wall art, or try your hand at creating some art yourself with one of their DIY wall hanging kits.