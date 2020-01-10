Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego, which was the inspiration for Walt Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort, is a seaside splurge I’ve gladly made three years in a row — here’s why

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Hotel Del Coronado isn’t just a stunning hotel, it is an iconic San Diego landmark, which has hosted U.S. presidents, royalty, and movie stars for decades.

U.S. presidents, royalty, and movie stars for decades. The Victorian-style resort might look familiar for a reason: it’s the direct inspiration for Walt Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort.

Nightly rates start at around $278, though I gladly pay higher rates to v isit with my family every year at Christmas, in peak season. I think the seaside location, luxury rooms, and expansive resort perks make it worth the higher price tag.

Read all Insider Picks hotel reviews here.

The Hotel Del Coronado is located on Coronado Island, across the bay from San Diego, California, and has long been an icon for the city.

The beachfront gem offers Victorian opulence, breathtaking views, and a rich history. For over 130 years, the Hotel Del (as it’s affectionately known) has played host to U.S. presidents, royalty, and a wide range of celebrities, including the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Cary Grant, and more recently, Brad Pitt, Robert Downey Jr., and Oprah.

Beyond its storied history, the hotel sits on an expansive beach and is one of the few surviving Victorian-style resorts of its kind. If it looks familiar, it was the direct inspiration for Walt Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort, which is one of our top hotels when visiting Walt Disney World.

With such a lofty reputation, I have high expectations coming here, which the hotel has now exceeded three times and counting.

My family has stayed at the Hotel Del on three occasions, all around the Christmas holiday, which is a particularly festive (and busy) time to visit. It’s become a beloved holiday tradition, and though it costs more to stay here during this peak time, we welcome the splurge for such a special hotel experience.

The hotel is also now a part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, which is the brand’s collection of boutique and luxury properties. Rates range from $278 to $604 a night, depending on the type of room and building selected, and the time of year you visit. Holidays and peak summer dates are the most expensive, while stays between January through May are cheaper.

Whether you choose a room in the original building or a fancy oceanfront suite, the amenities, as well as the incredible location, makes this a destination I love to return to regularly.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Hotel Del Coronado.

source Business Insider

caption The hotel exteriors are iconic, but the main entrance is currently being restored in order to preserve it for the future. source Booking.com

The Hotel Del has a stunning Victorian facade that is particularly striking when you view it from the beach.

In contrast to the light, bright exterior, the two-story lobby is more traditional with wood-paneling, and another beautiful example of Victorian style.

The sprawling resort includes the massive original Victorian building, as well as a contemporary oceanfront tower, poolside cabanas, and luxury Beach Village Cottages and Villas.

The main building has a variety of antique details such as a vintage iron elevator that requires an operator. The oceanfront towers, cabanas, and cottages and villas each have their own vibe, which tends to be more modern and beachy.

caption The main hotel is built around a large landscaped courtyard. Some have direct views of it, while others face the street or the ocean. source Booking.com

I always stay at Hotel Del at Christmas, one of their busiest seasons, so I’ve always had a rather long wait for check-in. On my last trip, I utilized my Hilton Gold status, which I automatically earned when I signed up for an American Express Business Platinum. This earned me access to an exclusive expedited line, which helped speed up the process.

Check-in was swift and easy and I was provided with a room key card and hotel brochure detailing the many scheduled events. The hotel is pet-friendly, so don’t be surprised if you pass a variety of pups in the halls.

Since I have a fondness for historical hotels, I always opt for a room in the main Victorian building. The resort is large, so depending on what section you’re staying in, it could mean a bit of a walk to get around.

source Business Insider

caption Decor was beachy with seafoam green walls and white accents, as well as impressionist paintings of seaside activities. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

The Hotel Del Coronado is a very old structure, so there are some quirks. On one occasion, the room we were given, in a far wing of the hotel in the main building, had low ceilings, little natural light and a distinct crookedness to the floor.

It’s hard to know what kind of room you will be assigned. My most recent room, also in the main building, was close to the elevator and was far more pleasant. The room was spacious with a large window and glass door leading to a private balcony that overlooked the courtyard.

While configurations vary, that recent room was furnished with two queen-sized beds, two cozy chairs, and had a massive closet that was almost a whole room unto itself.

On the beds, as a small token, the hotel left a seashell along with a card printed with a Jacques Cousteau quote stating, “The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net forever.”

While our view of the courtyard was fine, if your trip is a special occasion, it might be worthwhile to splurge for an ocean view room.

caption I was a fan of the hotel’s beachy branded toiletries. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

Rooms come with a 46″ HDTV, Keurig coffee maker, and mini-fridge.

If you’re interested in the hotel’s history, there’s a channel on the TV that does a deep dive into the lore, including showing films the hotel appeared in, such as “Some Like It Hot,” as well as a segment on the ghost that’s rumored to haunt the halls. The TVs also stream Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, YouTube, and HBO. Wi-Fi is complimentary.

I prefer soft, plush beds and the beds at Hotel Del Coronado were a bit stiffer than my liking. Though, my husband loved the firmness. The linens were adequate, with blankets rather than comforters, which makes sense in a warm-weather locale. We slept well, and the room was surprisingly quiet, which is notable due to the age of the hotel.

The bathroom had a large tub and the shower had great water pressure. The toiletries are branded by the hotel, with a pleasant clean smell, but generic enough to please everyone.

source Business Insider

caption The beach is idyllic but is open to the public. source Hotel Del Coronado

The main pool is currently under construction, and won’t reopen until summer 2020, which was disappointing.

Guests visiting before the project is completed have access to the pool and hot tub located at the Beach Village, the area next to the main hotel.

The beach is public and allows guests from outside the hotel as well, which draws many visitors. Fortunately, the hotel provides beach services, with lounge chairs, umbrellas, and beach beds available to rent, along with food and beverage service.

caption I love Sunday Brunch in the Crown Room, which serves just about every food imaginable. source Hotel Del Coronado

There are several dining options at the Hotel Del, but by far, the most impressive is the buffet in the Crown Room. Dinner is only offered on select days and holidays; Sunday Brunch is what the Crown Room is known for with a spread that includes everything from waffles to prime rib, as well as oysters and a full ramen bar.

Lunch and dinner are served at Sheerwater with a menu that is heavy on steaks and chops. Seafood fans should try Serẽa Coastal Cuisine, which prides itself in sea-to-table dining.

For a small bite, there’s the Babcock and Story Bar, or for a beachy experience, grab tacos from the rustic Beach and Taco shop. On sunny days, which are most, grab a drink and casual bite at On the Rocks, a gourmet food truck. For a sweet treat, Sundae’s is an ice cream shop with eclectic gelato scoops.

Breakfast can be limited, especially if you’re not up for a big buffet. Since we weren’t, we ordered room service. It was delicious and prompt, but very expensive. I also accidentally tipped twice. In my pre-coffee state, I didn’t notice the tip was already included and ended up paying $50 extra for fried eggs, an omelet, and breakfast sandwich.

source Hotel Del Coronado

The Del offers daily beach fitness classes, which are complimentary for guests. They also offer a Beach Spin class for $25 per session.

An on-site spa and salon is available for massages, facials, body wraps, manicures, and more.

Families will enjoy seaside games such as corn hole and a giant Jenga. For those who want to learn more about the hotel, go on the daily Experience the Legend tour.

Shopping is another popular activity, with on-site boutiques for men, women, and children. I couldn’t leave with a beautiful Hotel Del Christmas ornament, a coffee mug, and a cozy blanket.

source Business Insider

The most alluring spot nearby is the beach, of course.

A short walk away is Orange Avenue, Coronado’s charming main thoroughfare lined with gift shops, restaurants, and galleries. If you’re looking for more affordable dining than what’s offered at The Del, try the homey Clayton’s coffee shop, or Miguel’s Cocina for sit-down Mexican food

A 10-minute drive away, on the opposite end of the island, you’ll find Coronado Ferry Landing, a commercial area with dining, shopping, and ferries that will take you over to San Diego proper for $5 each way.

source Business Insider

The Hotel Del has a rating of 4 out of 5 stars from over 7,000 reviews on Trip Advisor.

Many guests appreciate the location, the history, and the overall romance of staying at The Del.

Guests have been unhappy with the construction, which results in noise and closures, including the main pool. However, this is a temporary issue and will be completed by the summer of 2020.

Other guests who hoped for a quiet escape were disappointed by the amount of non-guest tourists visiting the beach and on-site shops, bars, and lobby. It’s important to remember this hotel is also a major tourist attraction, so this should be expected.

Some note that the hotel needs updating, but these issues will be fixed once the renovations are completed.

source Business Insider

Who stays here: Visitors to San Diego and Southern California and around the world who are looking to stay in an iconic and romantic landmark.

We like: The Hotel Del is stunning, and its history is fascinating.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The beach is beautiful and I love nothing more than to take a long stroll along it. Rooms facing the ocean take it to the next level. I also like splurging on brunch in the Crown Room, when my appetite allows.

We think you should know: Currently, the Hotel Del is in the midst of a major remodel that includes 142 brand new hotel rooms, adding an event and conference center, and a new restaurant. There’s also massive updates being made to cabana guestrooms, the main pool, outdoor spaces, as well as a full restoration of the historic front porch. The first big phase will be completed by summer 2020 with the rest completed in late 2021. Keep this in mind if you’ll be visiting before 2021, although phase one, including the pool remodel and cabanas, will be completed by summer 2020.

We’d do this differently next time: We would stay in a room with an ocean view.

source Business Insider

Fans of architecture and history will appreciate the overall feel and character of this historic and iconic hotel. There’s plenty to do for all ages, from playing games on the beach to taking a fitness class, or sitting at one of the bars and enjoying a drink while staring out at sea.

Room rates aren’t cheap, but for a unique and memorable beach hotel experience, the Hotel Del Coronado is always worth the splurge. It’s why I gladly return each year at peak season.