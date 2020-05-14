You can buy the same custom mattresses that these 13 hotel brands use in their guest rooms

source Sofitel

With nonessential travel still off the books, the closest we can get to a hotel escape right now is creating one in our own bedroom.

While many boutique hotels stock startup mattress brands we love in guest rooms, there’s nothing quite like the familiar feeling of a plush, luxe traditional hotel mattress.

These mattresses are typically custom made for hotel brands specifically, and available to buy for those wanting to replicate the experience at home.

Due to lockdown and travel restrictions, we all might be planning to sleep in our own beds a little – or a lot more – than initially planned.

And with a lot of extra stress weighing on, well, everyone right now, getting a good night’s rest is more important than ever. At Insider Reviews, we’re always testing out the best mattresses on the market, from established, top-tier names like Sleep Number to startups like Leesa, Casper, and Saatva. While the Leesa Hybrid is our overall favorite, we’ve also identified the best mattress for side sleepers, the best mattress for back pain, and the best spring mattress.

But sometimes, we too love to simply savor the decadence of a crisp hotel bed, which always seems to be a little loftier, pillow-ier, and fluffier, thanks in large part to the mattresses used.

While many boutique hotels are turning to startup brands to outfit their rooms, established chains and brands like Four Seasons, Hilton, Kimpton, and Sofitel still offer the traditional route of custom premium mattresses. They’re often designed in collaboration with big names like Serta and are available to purchase and use at home, which means you don’t have to wait for travel to reopen to sink into five-star-hotel worthy sleep. If you loved the bed you slept on at that Caribbean Marriott resort, know that you can likely order the very bed online.

While these are typically replicas of the exact mattress you’ll find in guest rooms, do note that some properties may differ from one to the next, and are subject to change. And once your bed is in place, complete the look with hotel-worthy sheets and bedding to make your bedroom feel like a real hotel room.

Sleep like you’re in a hotel on these 13 hotel-branded mattresses, available to purchase online.

Westin Hotels

source Amazon

Westin’s Heavenly Bed earned its name for a reason. This plush mattress has long been a staple of the brand’s hotel rooms thanks to a quilted pillow top and motion isolation capacity that ensures you’ll keep on snoozing even if your partner tosses and turns. With individually wrapped spring coils that contour themselves around your body for a comfortable but supportive night’s sleep, the Heavenly mattress is best for those who prefer medium to firm pressure.

Disney Hotels

source Beautyrest

Disney’s whole concept is built around a certain kind of magic, and anyone who’s stayed at one of the company’s resorts knows that Disney magic isn’t limited to just the theme parks.

Disney’s pillow-top mattresses available online are the same you’ll find in their popular hotel guest rooms and designed in collaboration with Beautyrest. AirCool Gel-Infused Foam regulates your body’s temperature, and Beautyrest’s own Pocketed Coil technology ensures you drift off feeling as royal as one of the princes or princesses that roam park grounds. We also like that the bed is made with eco-friendly components.

Marriott Bonvoy Hotels

source Amazon

No matter whether catering to business travelers or vacationing couples, Marriott knows how to deliver a consistently good night’s sleep, and that’s largely due in part to the hotel’s official bed.

Refined over half a century, their latest incarnation uses soy-based foam to improve circulation that gently cradles sleepers, and lowers the mattress’ temperature for cool, comfortable sleep.

Sheraton Hotels

source Amazon

Sheraton’s mattress is built with active sleepers in mind, boasting motion-reducing design and barrel-pocketed coil technology. A single-sided zip-off pillow top and quilted damask layer add to the appeal.

Hilton Hotels

source Wayfair

We love a smart collaboration between brands, and Serta and Hilton teamed up to make this quilted pillow top and TempActiv Gel Memory Foam, which contours to the body and helps promote airflow for a cooler night’s sleep. The beds, which are used in both Hilton and DoubleTree properties, include box springs with wood sourced from sustainable forests that can be completely recycled.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

source Four Seasons

Four Seasons hotels are revered for their serene sense of luxury, which also unsurprisingly extends to their custom mattresses.

They definitely come at Four Seasons prices, but the mattress is well balanced and supportive with room for customization, too. A clever zippered topper design lets you change out the topper between firm, plush, and signature models.

Waldorf Astoria

source Shop Waldorf Astoria

With hundreds of properties around the globe offering top-of-the-line pampering, Waldorf Astoria beds are as dreamy as their hotel rooms you’ll find them in.

Mattresses are designed in collaboration with Serta and feature five different comfort zones to alleviate pressure points and wake up feeling rejuvenated.

Ritz-Carlton

source Ritz-Carlton Shop

Ritz-Carlton properties are renowned for opulence and their mattresses are no different.

The at-home model sold through the hotel’s online boutique is built by Sterns & Foster’s expert craftsmen, who are trained to be as exacting for detail as the hotels themselves. The reinforced edges will stand up to years of use, and thoughtful features include temperature control for a seamless night’s sleep, and breathable silk and wool fiber fabric.

St. Regis

source Amazon

The St. Regis name conjures up an air of sophistication and refinement, and these pillow-top mattresses are used globally at each of the brand’s hotels and beachside resorts. The super-soft pillow-top is made from cashmere quilting with a motion-reducing design, atop a streamlined, low-profile box spring.

W Hotels

source Weston Hotels Store

Available exclusively through the hotel group’s online boutique, W beds are customized by Simmons and refined with engineering for less motion transfer, pocketed coils that make bodies feel supported, and reinforced edges. The mattresses come with a 10-year warranty, too.

ACE Hotels

source Ace Hotel Shop

ACE Hotels properties are known for a minimal, industrial urban edge, and plenty of fun quirks along the way. Equally popular are ACE Hotel mattresses, which is actually a 100% natural latex rubber mattress. These Suite Sleep mattresses might sound unusual, but after a night’s sleep, you might be a convert. The mattress is covered with an organic cotton quilted cover and has a layer of wool batting so you sleep extra cozy.

Kimpton Hotels

source Kimpton Style

Kimpton mattresses use a combination of gel-infused layers of foam, inlays to help relieve pressure on legs and lumbar areas, and a high count of interlaced coils. And yes, there’s a super-plush topper, too. Order a box spring, or simply lay the mattress directly down on a platform bed.

Sofitel

source Sofitel

Sofitel’s European sensibilities are wrapped right up into their mattresses, aptly named MyBed. The made-in-France mattress is available exclusively from the hotel group and combines coil springs and high-density foam for full cushioning and support. For bonus indulgence, splash out on the duck featherbed topper.