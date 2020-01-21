If Harry and Meghan split their time between the UK and Canada, here’s how raising Archie could change

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to split their time between the UK and Canada. source Toby Melivlle/ Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will relinquish royal duties starting this spring and plan to split their time between the UK and Canada.

That means the couple will have to get used to a different culture around raising Archie.

In some ways, life for the royal couple may be better in Canada, since the country is more diverse.

Harry and Meghan Markle will step back from their royal duties starting in the spring, according to a statement released on Saturday, and the two plan on splitting their time between the UK and Canada along with baby Archie. The move may mean the royal couple will get a break from the unforgiving British press, and more freedom to focus on their new charitable entity.

What’s less clear is how Archie’s childhood will be shaped, and how Harry and Meghan’s experience as parents will change once the family starts spending more time in Canada.

Canada shares a lot with the UK, including a sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II.

But raising a child is pretty different in the country is pretty different. Growing up in Canada means Archie may have a more general overall satisfaction with life, and Harry and Meghan may get the more diverse culture they’re seeking.

If Harry and Meghan have another child, they can give birth in a hospital for free in either the UK or Canada.

If Meghan and Harry decide to give Archie a sibling, they can anticipate spending a similar amount on hospital costs as to what they reportedly spent in London when Archie was born. (No matter where they end up between the two countries, delivering a baby will always cost less than what it would in the US).

The couple kept the details of Archie’s birth under wraps, but Meghan gave birth at Portland Hospital in London, a private hospital, where a standard delivery costs $7,800 and a C-section costs $10,200, CNN reported.

But that’s considered a luxury birth.

British citizens who take advantage of public hospitals can expect to spend nothing on giving birth, and get a visit from a midwife for the first 10 days after having a baby. In Canada, healthcare costs for giving birth are also nonexistent.

Labor and delivery costs are the equivalent of $10,000 in Canada for non-citizens.

Canada’s maternity leave is longer and pays mothers more.



In Canada, mothers can take up to 18 months of leave after having a baby, and get paid 33% of their regular salary. At most, they can get $277 per week. If a mother chooses instead to take a year of leave in Canada, she’ll receive 55% of her salary, and get $415 per week.

In the UK, women can take up to a year off from work for maternity leave. (Mothers are actually required to take two weeks off after having a baby). They’re paid for the first 39 weeks at 90% of their usual weekly pay. But that amount is capped at $193 a week.

There are more people of color in Canada than in the UK.



There’s speculation that racism was a factor in Harry and Meghan’s decision to spend a significant amount of time outside of the UK. Moving to a more diverse country, like Canada, may be a welcome change for the Sussexes.

London is considered one of the world’s most multicultural cities, but the rest of the UK is less diverse. In 2011, minorities accounted for 14% of the UK’s population. In Canada, 19% of the country’s population identified as a member of a visible minority group.

Canadian students score better on exams than students in the UK.



On average, Canadian students score higher in math, science, and reading than students in the UK, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

School could be cheaper in Canada, depending on where Archie attends.

While both the UK and Canada offer free public education from kindergarten to grade 12, the members of the Royal Family usually attend elite private schools.

Prince George, for example, goes to Thomas’s Battersea in London, which costs about $23,000 per year. Princes William and Harry both attended Eton, an exclusive boarding school in Berkshire, England that costs about $50,000 a year.

There’s no definitive answer as to what school Archie will attend yet – he’s only eight months old, after all, so his parents have plenty of time to decide. That doesn’t mean there aren’t any likely contenders.

Rockcliffe Park Public School, a public elementary school located in one of Ottawa’s most affluent neighborhoods, has a history of educating the children of high-profile political figures.

The school even counts royalty as its alumni. When the Dutch Royal Family was in exile in Canada during the Second World War, Princess Irene and Princess Beatrix attended Rockcliffe Park Public School.

After completing elementary school at Rockliffe Elementary, some students go on to attend the nearby Ashbury College, a ritzy private boarding and day school where tuition costs about $32,300 a year.

Summer break is longer in Canada than in the UK.



In the UK, the school summer holiday begins in July and is six weeks long, which is one of the shortest summer breaks in the developed world.

Although summer vacation in Canada varies by province, it’s usually around 12 weeks, beginning at the end of June and concluding in early September.

If Archie ends up enrolling in a Canadian school, this extra time off could mean more of a chance to spend time with cousins in the UK.

Buying a house is generally more expensive in Canada than it is in the UK, but London is an exception.

Harry and Meghan reportedly plan to keep their current UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, as their home base in the UK and are expected to repay the Sovereign Grant for recent renovations they did on the home.

While they search for a residence in Canada, the couple will likely encounter prices slightly higher than those in the UK, although they’re nowhere near as expensive as prices in London.

In 2019, average home prices in Canada were $367,454. The average UK home cost $327,002 that same year.

In London, however, homebuyers paid $617,987 last year on average.

Braces cost more in Canada than in the UK.

Braces and dental care are free for anyone younger than 18.

Canadian dental care, on the other hand, is pricier because oral care isn’t included in the Canada Health Act. Citizens get those services through private clinics and pay through insurance.

Childcare costs less in Canada than in the UK.



The royal family has a long history of using nannies, and so far, Meghan and Harry have followed suit.

But for families that opt for group childcare, prices are cheaper in Canada than in the UK.

Costs for part-time childcare in Canada vary widely by province. Parents in Ontario, for example, pay an average of $129 a week. Childcare in Quebec, where there is a universal low-fee child care system, pay just $6 a week on average.

In the UK, part-time child care is a bit pricier. Families pay an average of $165 a week. In London, a week of part-time childcare costs an average of $228.