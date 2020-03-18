Bill Gates has warned of an impending pandemic for years. Here’s how he’s dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

caption Bill Gates. source Gus Ruelas/Reuters

On Friday, Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates announced in a LinkedIn post that he would step down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to spend more time overseeing philanthropic ventures, with a continued focus on global health and development.

For years, Gates has talked extensively about the potentially catastrophic nature of a pandemic.

caption Bill Gates. source Scott Olson / Getty Images

In a 2015 TED Talk, Gates said the world was unprepared for the next epidemic. He highlighted the stellar efforts of health workers in 2014 to contain the Ebola outbreak. “There’s no need to panic … but we need to get going,” he said.

caption A health worker injecting a man with an Ebola vaccine in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. source Reuters

Gates repeated the sentiment in a 2017 op-ed article for Business Insider, reiterating that “we are not prepared.” He said that he viewed the threat of a pandemic as being on the same level as climate change and nuclear war and that the next epidemic could be “a super contagious and deadly strain of the flu.”

caption A flu vaccine. source Karoly Arvai/Reuters

In 2018, Gates said that the next pandemic was imminent and that he believed it would arise and spread within the next decade. “In the case of biological threats, that sense of urgency is lacking,” he said. “The world needs to prepare for pandemics in the same serious way it prepares for war.”

Gates called the coronavirus a “once-in-a-century pathogen” in an op-ed article for the New England Journal of Medicine. He also outlined steps the world could take to contain its spread, including the speedy development and delivery of vaccines.

caption A person reaching for hand sanitizer. source Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

Gates also suggested an international database that countries could use to share information.

caption A law enforcement officer at a drive-through testing station in Denver on Saturday. source Jim Urquhart/Reuters

In early February, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledged to donate $100 million to fight the outbreak, including funding for frontline responders, prevention efforts, and treatment. A big chunk is reserved for vaccine development.

caption Bill and Melinda Gates head up the Gates Foundation. source LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

In March, the Gates Foundation joined Wellcome and Mastercard in funneling millions of dollars toward a COVID-19 Therapeutic Accelerator to speed up the response by enhancing treatment.

The Gates Foundation is also funding a project to develop at-home coronavirus detection for people in the Seattle area. As of Wednesday, more than 50 people had died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, in Washington state.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has thanked Gates for his “generous support.”

caption Chinese President Xi Jinping. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty

In February, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called Gates his “scientific adviser” and said Gates was focused on finding a long-term solution to the threats posed by the coronavirus.

caption Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. source Reuters/Rick Wilking

Fortune’s Eamon Barrett wrote in February that the money committed by billionaires like Bill Gates and Alibaba CEO Jack Ma for fighting the coronavirus outbreak might not necessarily go to the people who need it the most.

caption Alibaba CEO Jack Ma. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Barrett said the money might go to organizations sanctioned by the Chinese government to deal with the crisis, not necessarily aid workers on the ground in Wuhan — where the outbreak originated — who have complained about a lack of resources.

As of Wednesday, the US had reported more than 7,000 confirmed cases and more than 100 deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended rigorously handwashing and social-distancing measures.

caption A worker in scrubs leaves the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, in March. source Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

Bill and Melinda Gates own a mansion in Medina, Washington, that was valued at well over $100 million in 2018. The mansion has seven bedrooms and sprawls across 66,000 square feet — not a bad place for social distancing.

caption “Xanadu 2.0,” Gates’ mansion in Medina. source Bing Maps

The Gates Foundation did not respond to request for comment.

