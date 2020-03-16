How coronavirus concerns will influence 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth’s busy royal schedule

caption Prince Philip and the Queen attend the Braemar Gathering in 2015. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.

Buckingham Palace recently announced Queen Elizabeth’s upcoming engagements in Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns.

Although some of the monarch’s engagements will continue, royal expert Joe Little told Insider she’s likely to cancel more.

“The Royal Maundy service is due to take place at St George’s Chapel on Thursday, April 9, but I doubt that it will happen, at least in its usual form,” Little told Insider.

The Queen and her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip could be asked to self-isolate for up to four months, however, this hasn’t yet been confirmed by the palace.

At 93 and 98 respectively, Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip are higher risk individuals when it comes to the coronavirus.

It was recently confirmed that British people over the age of 70 will be asked to self-isolate for up to four months to reduce their risk of contracting the virus. However, it’s unclear whether the monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh will be required to do the same.

Insider spoke to royal expert Joe Little, who explained how Her Majesty’s busy royal schedule will change within the coming weeks.

Buckingham Palace has already canceled some of Her Majesty’s events

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that the Queen’s working engagements in Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled.

“As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to The Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled. Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice,” they added.

“The Queen is being guided by her medical household and the advice given by the British government, now on a daily basis,” Joe Little, managing editor at Majesty magazine, told Insider.

“Although she has canceled public engagements, audiences are continuing, for now, but that could change abruptly. However, Easter Court, when she takes up official residence at Windsor Castle, will soon begin and so she’ll be out of London for at least a month,” he said.

Little added that the Queen could cancel the Royal Maundy service, which takes place on the Thursday before Easter Sunday each year.

“The Royal Maundy service is due to take place at St George’s Chapel on Thursday, April 9, but I doubt that it will happen, at least in its usual form, because it would bring her into close contact with the 94 men and 94 women to whom she would present Maundy Money.”

Her Majesty usually travels to various cathedrals or abbeys for the service, which involves giving gifts to local people in accordance with the number of years she has lived. Since the Queen turns 94 this year, she would be giving gifts – and thus come into close contact – with 94 men and 94 women.

Prince Philip may already be self-isolating

Buckingham Palace is yet to comment on whether the Queen will self-isolate, or whether Prince Philip is already doing so. However, Philip is “quite isolated anyway,” according to Little.

“Prince Philip, as far as I know, is still at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate and thus quite isolated anyway,” he told Insider.

Since the Duke of Edinburgh retired from public life in 2017, the palace likely wouldn’t be obliged to make a statement regarding whether or not he does self-isolate.

However, at the age of 98 and with underlying health conditions, there’s no denying that the prince is a high-risk individual.

Back in December, Philip spent four nights in a London hospital for treatment in relation to a pre-existing health condition. Buckingham Palace would not confirm details of the condition when contacted by Insider at the time of the prince’s treatment.

