How every couple on ‘Too Hot To Handle’ ended up

source Too Hot To Handle/Netflix

Netflix’s newest dating show “Too Hot To Handle” puts 10 of the self-proclaimed “world’s hottest people” in a tropical resort together for eight weeks for the chance to win $100,000 as a group.

None of the singles are not allowed to have sex or even kiss without risking the cash prize. The lack of sex didn’t mean any less drama for the contestants.

Here’s every pairing on “Too Hot To Handle” and where the couples are now.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix’s newest dating show “Too Hot To Handle” puts 10 of the self-proclaimed “world’s hottest people” in a tropical resort together for eight weeks for the chance to win $100,000 as a group.

The catch: none of the singles are not allowed to have sex or even kiss without risking their cash prize.

But the lack of sex didn’t mean any less drama for the contestants – in fact, it may have made things a little worse.

While many of the couples tried to develop deeper connection, not many made to the finish line without imploding, losing interest, or in one case being asked to leave the resort entirely.

Insider compiled a list of every pairing on “Too Hot To Handle” and where the couples are now.

Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul appeared to make the most progress on the show, but haven’t appeared publicly together since 2019 — leaving fans in the dark.

Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul had their ups and downs throughout the series. When the two first met there was an undeniable spark, but Sharron’s indecisiveness about a serious relationship put a strain on the pair.

The challenges and emotional workshops led by relationship expert Shan Boodram seemed to help the two get closure throughout the course of the retreat. Rhonda even introduced her young son to Sharron over Facetime.

Despite their sexual connection, they didn’t break any rules. Since the show stopped filming in 2019, Rhonda and Sharron have not been seen together.

“After the show, Rhonda and I stayed in contact for a few months, and then for a bit, I got caught up with work,” Sharron told the NY Post in a recent interview. “We kind of lost contact for a bit.”

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey had a few on-screen​ blowups throughout the season, but they managed to stay together after the cameras cut.

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey arguably had the rockiest relationship of any of the show’s contestants. They fought, got back together, and managed to burn through $32,000 of the group’s money by hooking up on numerous occasions.

The two got off to a rocky start after Harry convinced Francesca to break the “no kissing” rule early on in the series – which cost them $3,000. Instead of owning up to the group, Harry instead told people it was Francesca who initiated the kiss.

The betrayal led to a mini-Cold War between the two that lasted for half the season.

Despite the fighting, name calling, and even a bit of rope burn during a steamy workshop in Japanese bondage, the couple ended up forming a deeper connection in the end.

Harry even told Francesca he would be willing to move to British Columbia from Australia for her in the final episode of the series.

While they maintained radio silence after the show stopped filming in 2019, the two announced they were still together in an Instagram post in April.

Francesca Farago and Haley Cureton formed a close bond and even a kiss, but Haley was sent home before the finale.

Francesca Farago and Haley Cureton were fast friends at the beginning of the season. After Harry’s betrayal of Francesca, she and Haley became inseparable as they plotted revenge on Harry and the group for siding against Francesca.

To get even with the rest of the group for trash-talking, siding with Harry, and generally excluding the two, Haley and Francesca shared a kiss to lose the group money without them realizing who broke any rules.

“I think Haley’s a beautiful girl, and kissing her was a lot of fun. And I think that she thinks the same way about me,” Francesca said on the show. “We just formed this crazy bond after certain things were happening in the house that really connected us.”

While it’s unclear whether there was any romantic connection between the two – which has been thoroughly contested by fans on Twitter – Haley did repeatedly talk about her love for Francesca in her show confessionals (with some pretty clear insinuating from the show’s narrator Desiree Burch that there might be something more than friendship between the two).

Haley was asked to leave the resort early after failing to show personal growth and being considered a bad influence on the group.

The two keep in contact to this day – and Haley even commented her approval on Francesca and Harry’s Instagram announcement of their relationship: “Too hot can’t handle it ???????????? goals.”

Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O’Brien didn’t have any on-screen romance during the season, but got close after the series finale.

Contestants Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O’Brien actually had no on-screen attraction during the course of the series – so many fans were taken aback when the two ended up developing a relationship after the fact.

Bryce told Digital Spy that the two actually connected when the cast of “Too Hot To Handle” reconvened in Mexico three weeks after the show stopped filming. He told Oprah Mag that the two really hit it off during the retreat.

“He wasn’t really my cuppa tea at the start,” Nicole told Oprah Mag. “But getting to know him more and more, we formed a proper bond and connection.”

While the two live in different countries – Bryce in the US and Nicole in Ireland, they keep in touch.

“Although we did chat throughout the show, Nicole and I got much closer after filming,” Bryce told Digital Spy. “I think she is so beautiful and sweet and lovely. As far as our relationship stands at the moment, we’re just seeing how everything plays out. Obviously, we are on opposite sides of the planet, but we chat daily (when the times work out).”

Nicole said the two will have to figure out their relationship after quarantine ends and are keeping it light for now.