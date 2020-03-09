Health insurers are cutting members’ costs for coronavirus testing and letting them get refills early as the outbreak threatens the US

caption Dr. Edward Jasper (right) trains a doctor on the protective equipment that could be used in treating a coronavirus patient, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. source Hannah Yoon for Business Insider

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus is rising in the US.

As more come in contact and more testing is performed, concerns have been raised that getting tested for the virus may be unaffordable to many.

From waiving payments for members to allowing virtual visits, here’s what major health insurers are doing to increase access to care for the novel coronavirus.

As the novel coronavirus spreads around the US, the costs associated with testing and treatment for the virus are weighing on patients.

It’s happening at a time when patients are on the hook for more of the cost of medical care than ever before. For those on a high deductible health plan, for instance, they could be left paying for the full cost of a trip to the emergency room.

For patients on those plans, Kathy Hempstead, a senior policy adviser for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, wrote, “a trip to the ED to get tested for coronavirus comes at a pretty steep cost.” Hempstead cited data that the average bill from a trip to the emergency room is $1,100.

That high cost could deter patients from seeking care. In response, a number of states and private health insurers have committed to waiving any costs associated with getting tested for the novel coronavirus, which causes a disease called COVID-19. Others have made moves that make it easier to refill prescriptions ahead of staying at home and promoting virtual visits with doctors in the hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.

Waiving costs associated with getting tested

A number of insurers have begun to cover the cost of the novel coronavirus test, waiving co-pays, co-insurance and other payments associated with getting tested.

Health insurer Cigna said it would waive costs associated with testing for members in its plans.

A day later, CVS Health’s insurance arm Aetna made a similar pledge to waive copays for the test. UnitedHealthcare has also waived cost sharing for coronavirus testing for its commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid members.

Humana on Monday joined in waiving costs associated with testing for members in its Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial members.

A number of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, like Blue Shield of California and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, also committed to waiving costs associated with getting tested.

America’s Health Insurance Plans, the lobbying organization that represents health insurers, has compiled a list of what insurers are covering amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Many plans are also waiving any requirements that would require doctors to get approval from insurers before administering the testing. The list includes Anthem, the $76 billion health insurer that offers health plans under the Blue Cross and Blue Shield brand in 14 states.

To be sure, most of the insurers’ commitments to covering costs associated with the tests are limited to plans fully paid for by the insurer. It doesn’t necessarily apply to self-insured employers that pay for their employees healthcare themselves.

More than half of the non-elderly population is covered by an employer-sponsored plan, and almost 80% of large companies are self-insured. Aetna noted that self-insured plans will be able to opt out of the programs at their discretion, as did Humana. Cigna’s self-insured employers have the option to cover coronavirus testing.

Stocking up on prescriptions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends having “several weeks” of medications at home in the event of coming down with an illness or in case of a need to isolate yourself.

That can be difficult when typically, extra refills are limited by insurers.

In the wake of the outbreak and because of the possibility of home quarantines to combat the spread of the disease, some insurers have waived refill limits for prescription drugs, including members of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, such as Blues plans in Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, California, Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington.

The CDC also recommended using mail-order services to get more medications as needed during the outbreak.

In light of the mounting threat of the novel coronavirus in the US, CVS Health said Monday that it will waive charges for home delivery of medications.

Promoting virtual doctor’s visits

Insurers like Blue Cross North Carolina are also promoting the use of virtual visits with medical experts as an alternative to in-person visits.

Aetna said in March that its members will have access to $0 co-pay virtual visits through the CVS MinuteClinic app and through Teladoc. Humana on Monday said that it’s waiving telemedicine costs for all urgent care needs for the next 90 days.

Directing members to virtual care rather than in-person visits could be a big help as hospitals look for ways to curb the spread of the virus.

Already, hospitals are encouraging patients to call ahead or consult a doctor online rather than show up at the emergency room with symptoms resembling the novel coronavirus: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

