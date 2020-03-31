THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ 6 years later

caption From left to right: Alyson Hannigan, Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jason Segel. source CBS

CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” premiered in September 2005 and lasted for nine seasons.

Josh Radnor, who starred as Ted Mosby, most recently appeared on Amazon Prime Video’s new show “Hunters” while Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky) has become a Marvel star with her role as Maria Hill.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“How I Met Your Mother” premiered on CBS in September 2005 and ended in March 2014 after nine seasons.

The hit sitcom starred Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby, a man who spent the whole series telling his two children about all the highs and lows of his love life that led to him meeting their mom.

Here’s what the cast of “HIMYM” has been up to since the show ended six years ago.

Josh Radnor starred as Ted Mosby, an architect looking for his perfect match in New York City.

caption Josh Radnor on “How I Met Your Mother.” source CBS

Even though Radnor played the part on-screen, the Ted who narrated the show was voiced by “Full House” star Bob Saget.

Radnor played Lonny Flash on Amazon Prime Video’s new show “Hunters.”

The show, which centers on Nazi hunters, also starred Al Pacino and Logan Lerman.

After “HIMYM” ended, Radnor starred as a doctor on PBS’ “Mercy Street” and portrayed a teacher on Fox’s “Rise.”

He also starred in a Broadway production of the Tony Award-nominated play “Disgraced.”

Radnor is also part of a musical duo called Radnor and Lee, comprised of himself and longtime friend Ben Lee. Their new album called “Golden State” is set for release in May 2020.

Jason Segel portrayed Marshall Eriksen, Ted’s loyal friend since the two met as roommates at Wesleyan University.

caption Jason Segel on “How I Met Your Mother.” source CBS

Marshall worked as an environmental lawyer and later became a New York State Supreme Court judge.

Segel created and stars on a new AMC anthology series called “Dispatches From Elsewhere.”

“It’s the closest I could come to my version of ‘The Wizard of Oz,'” Segel said of the show while at the Berlinale Series Market and Conference in February 2020. “Four people go on a quest to find a missing girl, and in the process try to find themselves, find community and find some of the magic that gets lost.”

Around the same time as his run on “HIMYM,” Segel also starred in, directed, and executive produced a few comedies: “The Muppets” (2011), “The Five-Year Engagement” (2012), and “Sex Tape” (2014).

In addition, he portrayed real-life novelist David Foster Wallace in 2015’s “End of the Tour.”

Segel is also a New York Times bestselling author. His “Nightmares!” series is comprised of three books and cowritten by Kirsten Miller. Segel and Miller also teamed up for a young adult book series called “Last Reality.” The three books in the series are called “Otherworld,” “OtherEarth,” and “OtherLife.”

Cobie Smulders played Robin Scherbatsky, a proud Canadian and TV journalist.

caption Cobie Smulders on “How I Met Your Mother.” source CBS

As a teenager, she was a pop star known as Robin Sparkles. One of her hit songs was called “Sandcastles in the Sand.”

Smulders is known for her role as Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Smulders made her MCU debut in 2012’s “The Avengers” and has since appeared in several Marvel movies, most recently “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Smulders reunited with “HIMYM” costar Neil Patrick Harris for Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” The actress also starred on Netflix’s “Friends From College,” which lasted for two seasons. She currently plays Dex Parios on ABC’s “Stumptown” with Jake Johnson.

Smulders has been married to “Saturday Night Live” alum Taran Killam since 2012 and they have two daughters named Shaelyn and Janita.

The actress has spoken openly about her battle with ovarian cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2008 at the age of 25. She first revealed her health issue in a cover story for Women’s Health in 2015, then penned an essay for Lenny Letter the following year.

“I had multiple surgeries to remove the cancer from my body, and thankfully now I am cancer-free, 11 years later,” Smulders told Parade.com in 2018. “It was a rough experience but, coming out of it, I feel stronger for it.”

Neil Patrick Harris starred as a womanizer named Barney Stinson who almost always wore suits.

caption Neil Patrick Harris on “How I Met Your Mother.” source CBS

He had suit pajamas, lived by the bro code, and loved laser tag.

Harris will reportedly star in the upcoming fourth “Matrix” film.

Original “Matrix” stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are starring in the sequel.

Harris has kept busy with plenty of film and TV roles over the years. He voiced Patrick Winslow in the “Smurfs” movies and starred in 2011’s “The Muppets.” In addition, he played Desi Collings in 2014’s thriller “Gone Girl” and appeared on two episodes of “American Horror Story.”

Harris starred as the menacing Count Olaf on “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” which ended in 2019 after three seasons.

In 2015, the actor released a choose-your-own-adventure style memoir titled “Neil Patrick Harris: Choose Your Own Autobiography.” Two years later, Harris released a children’s book called “The Magic Misfits.”

Harris has twins named Harper and Gideon (born in 2010) with husband David Burtka, who also guest-starred on “HIMYM.”

Alyson Hannigan played Lily Aldrin, a teacher and later art consultant for The Captain.

caption Alyson Hannigan on “How I Met Your Mother.” source CBS

She was affectionately called “Lilypad” by Marshall, her husband. The couple had a son named Marvin and a daughter named Daisy. The “HIMYM” series finale revealed that Lily was pregnant with their third child.

Hannigan serves as the host of the Food Network’s “Girl Scout Cookie Championship.”

“I was so excited to be a part of this because I’ve eaten my way through a large amount of Girl Scout Cookies,” the actress told TV Insider.

Hannigan has also starred in movies like “Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story” and “You Might Be the Killer.”

She’s been married to Alexis Denisof since 2003 and they have two daughters named Satyana and Keeva Jane.

Cristin Milioti played Tracy McConnell, the woman Ted married and had two children with.

caption Cristin Milioti on “How I Met Your Mother.” source CBS

She later died of an illness that was never specifically named.

Milioti’s most recent role was in a romantic comedy called “Palm Springs” with Andy Samberg.

The movie premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January 2020 and was purchased by Hulu and Neon.

Milioti also appeared on shows like “Modern Love,” “Fargo,” “Black Mirror,” and “The Mindy Project.”

Lyndsy Fonseca starred as Ted and Tracy’s daughter named Penny.

caption Lyndsy Fonseca on “How I Met Your Mother.” source CBS

She was born in 2015.

Fonseca most recently appeared on Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

caption Lyndsy Fonseca in December 2019. source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

After “HIMYM,” she landed roles on shows like “Agent Carter” and “RePlay.”

Fonseca will star alongside former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck on Disney Plus’ upcoming show “Turner and Hooch,” based on a 1989 film of the same name that starred Tom Hanks.

The actress has been married to “Nikita” costar Noah Bean since 2016 and they welcomed a daughter named Greta in February 2018.

David Henrie portrayed the couple’s son named Luke.

caption David Henrie on “How I Met Your Mother.” source CBS

He was born two years after Penny. On the series finale, Luke and Penny gave Ted permission to pursue a relationship with Robin.

Henrie is known for his role as Justin Russo on Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

caption David Henrie in November 2019. source Rich Polk/Getty Images for Indochino

The show lasted for four seasons between 2007 and 2012.

In addition to acting, Henrie also writes and directs. The actor is directing a coming-of-age film titled “This Is the Year,” which stars his “WOWP” costar Gregg Sulkin.

In April 2017, Henrie reunited with his Disney Channel family when he married former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Pia Henrie, in March 2019.

On September 2018, Henrie was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun at Los Angeles International Airport. He later shared an apology online and the LA City Attorney’s Office has reportedly filed charges against Henrie for carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and possessing a weapon in a sterile area of the airport.