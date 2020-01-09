caption In theory, men could also produce breast milk. source Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design/Shutterstock

When you think about it, a mother’s ability to make milk is fascinating.

They go their entire lives without producing any food whatsoever, and then all of a sudden they can support the life of their newborn solely with food from their own body. And that’s all thanks to hormones.

Here is the fascinating biology behind how breast milk is made.

How breast milk is made

Before you start to produce breast milk, you’ll make something else, first – a yellowish, milky fluid called colostrum.

In the second half of pregnancy, your levels of the pregnancy hormone progesterone will spike, triggering the production of colostrum in the process. Colostrum is richer in protein, vitamins, and minerals than regular breast milk and gives newborns a boost in nutrition during their first few days of life.

However, once you start breastfeeding regularly, another hormone kicks in: prolactin. A rise in prolactin signals the body to start producing larger quantities of mature milk three to five days after birth. It’s produced and stored in the breasts by little cavities in the breast tissue called mammary alveoli. When your baby suckles, the milk travels down ducts to your nipples where it leaves your body.

How human breast milk compares to other mammals

All mammals feed their young with their mammary glands, known to us as breasts, though the makeup of that milk varies depending on the animal, Sinnott says. While human newborns are dependent on their caregivers for everything, other mammals must run or walk hours after birth, so their composition of milk is different.

For example, cow’s milk contains more protein and fat than human milk because calves must walk soon after birth and follow their mothers for food and protection. Human babies, on the other hand, are the most immature mammals at birth, and they must be fed frequently, so human milk contains lower levels of protein and fat, Sinnott says.

It’s theoretically possible for men to produce milk

In theory, men could also produce breast milk because, like women, they have milk ducts, mammary tissue, and produce prolactin hormones, says Delicia Shimkoski, RN and IBCLC at Detroit Medical Center’s Hutzel Women’s Hospital.

Moreover, a man could possibly get a baby to latch using a device known as a Supplemental Nursing System (SNS), which contains a long skinny tube that can be taped next to the nipple and supplies either formula or breast milk.

“There have been some reports of men who were able to make breast milk using extensive breast and nipple stimulation,” Shimkoski says. “But the amount of time that it would take to make milk or have a full supply is not known.”

What’s inside breast milk

In order to support your newborn’s development, 100 milliliters (3.4 fluid ounces) of breast milk contains:

4.2 grams of fat

1.1 grams of protein

7.5 grams of carbohydrates

30 milligrams of calcium

Various other vitamins and minerals

Moreover, it’s important to follow a healthy, balanced diet to ensure that your breast milk contains the right amount of vitamins and minerals.

Plus there’s more to breast milk than just its nutrition label. Living cells in breast milk called leukocytes to help fight viruses and bacteria that do not belong in the milk.

Caffeine, alcohol and some medications can make their way into your milk, but for the most part, the tissues involved in milk production act as barriers to ingredients that don’t belong. Nursing moms can consume caffeine in moderation – about two to three cups of coffee a day – while the general rule for alcohol is waiting one hour per drink before feeding the baby.

Many medications are safe to take while breastfeeding, but you should always consult with your provider. Some resources, such as the Infant Risk Center in Texas, as well as the app LactMed, developed by the National Institute of Health, can also tell you the level of risk associated with certain medications.

Related stories about newborn care: