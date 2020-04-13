The coronavirus is hitting the legal industry hard. Here’s everything we know about pay cuts, layoffs, and how summer associate classes are shaping up.

caption Restructuring lawyers have seen a surge in activity, and firms with strong labor and employment practices are seeing an unexpected goldmine. source Reuters

Law firms have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with high-stakes trials on pause and deal work related to M&A and IPOs drying up.

Still, there are bright spots. Restructuring lawyers have seen a surge in activity, and firms with strong labor and employment practices are getting a boost.

The coronavirus has forced an unprecedented switch to remote work, and some insiders say the move is already prompting a rethink of office space and talent needs for the long run.

We’ve been tracking layoffs and job cuts at law firms, and the latest on firms’ plans for their 2020 associate classes.

Click here for more BI Prime stories.

Law firms have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with high-stakes trials being put on pause and deal work related to M&A and IPOs drying up.

Still, there have been some bright spots. Restructuring lawyers have seen a surge in activity as clients looks to navigate the crisis, and firms with strong labor and employment practices are getting a boost as clients navigate cutting jobs and workplace safety issues.

The coronavirus has forced an unprecedented switch to remote work, and some insiders have told us that the move is already prompting a rethink of office space and talent needs for the long run.

We’ve been tracking layoffs and job cuts, plus the latest on firms’ plans for their 2020 associate classes. Here’s everything we know.

Law firms are delaying or eliminating summer associate classes

Layoffs and furloughs

How law students are grappling with uncertainty

Winners and losers

If you have any additional information for us, contact this reporter at csullivan@businessinsider.com, DM on Twitter @caseyreports, or Signal message at 646 376 6017.