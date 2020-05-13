‘How long are Snapchat videos?’: How to take longer Snapchat videos and share them with your contacts

caption Your Snapchat videos can be longer than you might think. source Leon Neal/Getty Images

A single Snapchat video can be up to 60 seconds long, but you can record and send as many videos as you like in a row.

With Multi-Snap recording, you can record a longer video and post it in ten second chunks.

Although many people categorize Snapchat as a photography app, it’s likely that more people use it to shoot and share videos. News organizations – Insider included – have entire Snapchat departments, geared around making videos for the platform.

Here’s everything you need to know about videos in Snapchat, whether you use the app on your iPhone or Android device.

How to take a Snapchat video, and how long they can be

Snapchat videos used to be capped at ten seconds in length. But the introduction of the Multi-Snap feature made it possible to record one longer video, up to a minute long, which is then split and posted into sequential Snaps on your feed.

Doing this requires no extra steps or special configuration – it’s already built into the Snapchat app.

To record a video of up to 60 seconds in length, simply hold and press the camera button in the Snapchat app for as long as you want to record.

You should continue to hold and press the button even after ten seconds pass – the recording will continue.

caption Every picture in the bottom-left represents a ten second clip. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

When you’re finished recording, let go of the record button and add any captions or stickers you want. Note, however, that these will show up throughout the entire video – not just a single ten second clip.

Once you’re done, choose where to send your Snap, whether to a specific contact on your list, or onto your Snap Story.

caption Pick who you want to send your clips to. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

All of the videos will then be sent and posted in ten second chunks, and should play in succession when opened.

