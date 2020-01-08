How long each of the three stages of labor last

caption Women stay home during the first stage of labor. source B-C-Designs/Getty Images

The first stage of labor is the longest, typically lasting 20 hours if it’s your first time giving birth and 14 hours otherwise.

The second stage of labor, when you deliver the baby, lasts about two hours if it’s your first time and one hour otherwise.

The third, and final stage, when you deliver the placenta, is relatively quick lasting between 15 minutes to an hour.

Your pregnancy culminates in what can be a very long labor, full of notoriously painful contractions. According to the NIH, there are three stages of labor:

Stage 1: Early and active labor

Stage 2: Delivery of the baby

Stage 3: Delivery of the placenta

Contractions will vary in duration, frequency, and severity for each stage. Here’s what to expect for each stage.

Stage one: Early labor

Also known as latent labor, early labor is the first part of stage one, and is typically the longest stage. “The beginning of labor is when the mother starts to feel the onset of painful contractions and the cervix begins to dilate,” says Mia Di Julio, MD, OB-GYN at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

During this stage, the cervix dilates from zero to six centimeters. This comes along with unpredictable, irregular contractions that likely won’t be too severe. However, as the hours pass, contractions will begin to get closer together and become more painful.

“In the earlier stage, [contractions] can be every 30 or 15 minutes,” says Di Julio. Then the speed will pick up to be around every 15 minutes, then 10 minutes, then 5 minutes.

This stage can last a while, so you don’t need to run to the hospital just yet. Di Julio says that historically, 20 hours is considered normal for a first-time mother, and 14 hours for someone who’s had a baby before.

However, it varies from person to person, and it’s even considered normal if early labor lasts 20 to 40 hours. That said, it can also be much shorter, too. Labor is different for everybody, and there isn’t a way to predict how long your phases will last.

Di Julio recommends taking a warm shower, doing some relaxing breathing exercises, listening to calming music, or trying out different positions on your birthing ball to deal with the pain that comes along with this phase at home.

Stage one: Active labor

Active labor is far more intense than early labor. At this point, contractions will likely be around every three to four minutes, last for 60 to 90 seconds, and be more severe.

“Everyone has a different pain tolerance, but the vast majority of women will experience much more intense pain in active labor, which is when your cervix is changing from six to 10 centimeters, or fully dilated,” says Di Julio. On top of the contractions, you may feel pressure or pain in your back.

On average, it takes one to two hours for the cervix to dilate every centimeter from six centimeters to 10 centimeters. Therefore, this stage lasts around four to eight hours, but it can last longer, according to the Mayo Clinic.

This is the phase of labor where you’ll be heading to the hospital, where a nurse or doctor can give you pain medications if you choose. You have a few options here:

Nitrous oxide: A gas that you inhale that can provide mild pain relief.

Pain meds through an IV: This comes with the risk of getting into the baby’s bloodstream and mildly sedating him or her, so Di Julio says this isn’t recommended if you’re too far along.

Epidural: A nerve-blocking injections given into the back, is the most effective at relieving intense contraction pain. “Usually [an epidural] completely relieves the pain of contractions, but it does not relieve the discomfort or pressure in the pelvis, so it still allows the woman to be engaged and push,” says Di Julio.

Stage two: Delivery of the baby

This phase is when you deliver the baby. At this point, you’re fully dilated and ready to push. The contractions might even give you the urge and motivation to push, which Di Julio says can make the pain a little easier to manage at this point.

“Usually there is some alleviation during the pushing because you get engaged, and actually pushing through the pain helps alleviate it,” Di Julio says. “However, then you will begin to feel a lot more pelvic pressure from the baby descending in the pelvis, and that can be even more painful in certain people.”

As with the other phases, there’s no telling exactly how long stage two will last for you since it varies greatly from person to person. If it’s your first time giving birth, this phase can last up to two hours. If it’s not your first time, it should be more like one hour.

Research indicates that if this phase lasts for more than four hours it increases the risk that the baby will suffer complications due to lack of oxygen that could lead to brain damage, seizures, and breathing problems.

However, as with stage one, there’s a wide variation and some lucky mothers can push the baby out in minutes.

Stage three: Delivery of the placenta

The hardest part is over. In this final stage of labor, contractions will continue, but they won’t be nearly as painful nor will they be regular as with the first two stages of labor.

In this final stage, you’ll deliver the placenta with a small push and slight traction on the umbilical cord by the obstetrician. If the placenta has detached from the uterus, it will only take about five minutes to deliver it. However, the process can take as much as an hour, according to the Mayo Clinic.

After labor, you should be proud of yourself for working hard and persevering through all the painful contractions. Whether your labor lasts hours or days, the result will be the same: a baby is born and that can make the whole process worth it.

